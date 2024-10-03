What's new

Iran directly enters to the warr against Israel's genocide

This statement reflects a strong and uncompromising stance by the Islamic Republic of Iran against perceived aggressions, particularly referring to "Zionist terrorists," which typically points to Israel in the language used by Iranian officials. Such rhetoric underscores the heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, which have long been adversaries in the Middle East.

If this escalates into a conflict, it could have significant implications for regional stability, potentially drawing in multiple actors from across the region and beyond. The statement highlights Iran's willingness to retaliate forcefully, reinforcing its position as a central figure in the broader geopolitical struggles in the Middle East, particularly in relation to Israel and its allies.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1841742936859361726
 
A senior official from Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) has issued a stern warning, stating that if war breaks out, "not a single drop of oil or gas will leave the Middle East." The official emphasized the potential for severe disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly affecting Europe, as winter approaches. This statement underscores the strategic importance of the Middle East's energy resources and the potential consequences of escalating conflict in the region. Any disruption could have significant ramifications, not only for Europe but also for the global economy, which is heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil and gas. The remarks highlight the delicate balance of power and the geopolitical risks surrounding energy security in the region.


Iran directly enters to the warr against Israel's genocide

This statement reflects a strong and uncompromising stance by the Islamic Republic of Iran against perceived aggressions, particularly referring to "Zionist terrorists," which typically points to Israel in the language used by Iranian officials. Such rhetoric underscores the heightened tensions...
Akbar26 said:
A senior official from Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) has issued a stern warning, stating that if war breaks out, "not a single drop of oil or gas will leave the Middle East." The official emphasized the potential for severe disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly affecting Europe, as winter approaches. This statement underscores the strategic importance of the Middle East's energy resources and the potential consequences of escalating conflict in the region. Any disruption could have significant ramifications, not only for Europe but also for the global economy, which is heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil and gas. The remarks highlight the delicate balance of power and the geopolitical risks surrounding energy security in the region.


Iran directly enters to the warr against Israel's genocide

This statement reflects a strong and uncompromising stance by the Islamic Republic of Iran against perceived aggressions, particularly referring to "Zionist terrorists," which typically points to Israel in the language used by Iranian officials. Such rhetoric underscores the heightened tensions...
Newly released footage shows the preparation of Iran's
ballistic missiles for Operation True Promise-2 by the
IRGC Aerospace Force engineers

President Biden says he is in talks with Israel to strike Iran's oil facilities

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait have reportedly declared neutrality in the escalating Iran-Israel conflict. In a significant diplomatic move, these Gulf states have also stated that they will not permit the use of their US military bases for any operations against Iran. This position reflects their desire to avoid deepening regional instability and becoming directly involved in the conflict.

The Gulf nations have longstanding ties with the United States and, in some cases, discreet relationships with Israel. However, their neutrality in this situation suggests a cautious approach, aiming to balance relations with both sides while prioritizing regional stability. This stance could have broader implications for US military strategy in the Middle East and the evolving dynamics of alliances within the region.

The strength of Israel's geopolitical position is closely tied to its alliance with the United States. The U.S. provides significant military, economic, and diplomatic support to Israel, including advanced defense systems, military aid, and political backing on the global stage, especially at the United Nations. This relationship has helped Israel maintain a strategic edge in the Middle East.

While Israel is a developed country with a strong economy, advanced technology, and a capable military, its global influence and ability to navigate complex regional challenges are substantially bolstered by U.S. support. Without it, Israel would face more significant challenges in maintaining its security and diplomatic standing, particularly given the volatile nature of the Middle East

Akbar26 said:
The strength of Israel's geopolitical position is closely tied to its alliance with the United States. The U.S. provides significant military, economic, and diplomatic support to Israel, including advanced defense systems, military aid, and political backing on the global stage, especially at the United Nations. This relationship has helped Israel maintain a strategic edge in the Middle East.

While Israel is a developed country with a strong economy, advanced technology, and a capable military, its global influence and ability to navigate complex regional challenges are substantially bolstered by U.S. support. Without it, Israel would face more significant challenges in maintaining its security and diplomatic standing, particularly given the volatile nature of the Middle East

Reality of Israel

sidkhan2 said:
Reality of Israel

In addition to the video the guy that protects the dog is actually controlled by the dog. This can be added someway as well. They act against their interests by allowing israel blocking both ceasefire attempts both in Gaza and later in Labennon. They are presenting the elections to trump as well on a golden platter. All planned beforehand ofcourse. both democrats and republicans are under control of aipac-related groups.
 
HamzaWaseem said:
President Biden says he is in talks with Israel to strike Iran's oil facilities

Only from this news the price of oil spiked up. Arabs could have used oil as a leverage to pressure American policy against genocide, but Saudis downplayed it. These regimes do not think in terms of Arab and Muslim. No problem. But, why have organizations like Arab League and OIC? Especially, the OIC is the biggest, most worthless organization in the world.
 
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Friday advised Israel against striking Iran’s oil facilities, saying he was trying to rally the world to avoid the escalating prospect of all-out war in the Middle East.

But his predecessor Donald Trump, currently campaigning for another term in power, went so far as to suggest Israel should “hit” the Islamic republic’s nuclear sites.

Making a surprise first appearance in the White House briefing room, Biden said that Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu “should remember” US support for Israel when deciding on next steps.

“If I were in their shoes, I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields,” Biden told reporters when asked about his comments a day earlier that Washington was discussing the possibility of such strikes with its ally.

Biden added that the Israelis “have not concluded how they’re, what they’re going to do” in retaliation for a huge ballistic missile attack by Iran on Israel on Tuesday.

The price of oil had jumped after Biden’s remarks Thursday.

Any long-term rise could be damaging for US Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat confronts Republican Trump in a November 5 election where the cost of living is a major issue.
 

Hezbollah-Israel Conflict 2024 - Lebanon & Occupied Palestine Territories

Raising Iranian combat readiness to the highest level Revolutionary Guard: Do not play with fire @i___guns
Sounds like a hint that Iran has nuclear weapon capability. Maybe Russia or more likely North Korea sold a few warheads. What else could it mean? Previously, they mentioned unconventional option which could imply a change from strictly military to ecomomic targets, but here he is saying an option on the table that will change the equation. I think Khomeini had issued a fatwa against nuclear weapons. Has Khameini rescinded it, can he? They are not talking about something like chemical weapon as they never used it when Iraq did.
 
Pakistan calls for immediate de-escalation in the region. The tragic human cost of the affair claws a deep impression in human conscience.

There is nothing to be gained in pursuing the blood thirst by all warring parties.
 
vizier said:
In addition to the video the guy that protects the dog is actually controlled by the dog. This can be added someway as well. They act against their interests by allowing israel blocking both ceasefire attempts both in Gaza and later in Labennon. They are presenting the elections to trump as well on a golden platter. All planned beforehand ofcourse. both democrats and republicans are under control of aipac-related groups.
well explained brother
 
There are unconfirmed reports that Iran may have conducted a nuclear test, causing an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale. Western intelligence agencies are currently investigating whether the tremor was a natural event or the result of an underground nuclear explosion.

If confirmed, this development would mark a significant escalation in Iran's nuclear program, with potentially serious geopolitical implications. The international community, particularly Western powers, would likely respond with concern, as such a test could indicate a major step forward in Iran's nuclear capabilities. Verification of the cause of the earthquake will be crucial in shaping diplomatic responses and future strategies regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions.

