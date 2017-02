http://www.deccanherald.com/content/596350/international-law-not-adequate-check.html



International law not adequate to check terror cyberattacks: India

"The investigations into the heinous terrorist attacks on Mumbai in 2008 revealed the impact its perpetrators wanted to have on the psyche and economy of the whole of India.



"These attacks, including on a hospital, railway station and hotels were carefully planned and crafted from beyond our borders to have crippling effects not only on daily life in a bustling metropolis but targeted a country of a billion people," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said here yesterday.

"Current international law is not well positioned to support responses to cyber attacks," he said adding that protection of critical infrastructure is primarily a national responsibility.

"However, given that much of our technologies and base templates for systems around the world are similar, threats of attacks on an international stock exchange, a major dam, a nuclear power plant, possible sabotaging of oil/gas pipelines, air safety systems of airports, or potential blocking of an international canal or straits have much wider implications and pursuant complications far beyond national frontiers," he said.

"Since we can discern the threat and there is understandable global angst, can we look at options for strengthening international law against terrorist cyber attacks? If we are not willingtonegotiateatreatyon terroristcyber attacks, can we at least start by clarification of the applicability of certain anti-terrorism treaties to terrorist cyber attacks," he said, asking members states are they ready fora "collaborative preventive approach" to address terrorist cyber attacks against critical infrastructure.