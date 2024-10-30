What's new

International Conference on Agricultural Development Held in Karachi

The International Conference on Agriculture 2024 commenced in Karachi, inaugurated by Sindh’s Minister for Women Development, Shahina Sher Ali. This two-day event brings together key stakeholders, including the Director General of the Green Pakistan Initiativeand senior agricultural officials, to discuss innovation-driven sustainable agriculture.

Key Highlights:​

  • Focus on Sustainable Agriculture: The conference emphasizes the importance of adopting innovative practices and technologies to promote sustainable agricultural development in Pakistan.
  • Panel Discussions and Exhibitions: The event features various panel discussions and exhibitions aimed at showcasing modern agricultural technologies. These sessions provide a platform for experts and policymakers to exchange ideas and strategies for enhancing agricultural productivity.
  • Support from Financial Institutions: Banks are participating in the conference to offer insights into agricultural financing, which is crucial for implementing new technologies and practices in the sector.
  • Nationwide Participation: The conference has drawn experts and policymakers from across the country, reflecting a collective effort to address challenges in agriculture and explore opportunities for growth and development.
This conference represents a significant step towards fostering collaboration among various sectors involved in agriculture, aiming to drive progress and ensure food security in Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1851491500166672718
 
