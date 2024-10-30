International Conference on Agricultural Development Held in Karachi

The International Conference on Agriculture 2024 commenced in Karachi, inaugurated by Sindh’s Minister for Women Development, Shahina Sher Ali. This two-day event brings together key stakeholders, including the Director General of the Green Pakistan Initiativeand senior agricultural officials, to discuss innovation-driven sustainable agriculture.
Key Highlights:
- Focus on Sustainable Agriculture: The conference emphasizes the importance of adopting innovative practices and technologies to promote sustainable agricultural development in Pakistan.
- Panel Discussions and Exhibitions: The event features various panel discussions and exhibitions aimed at showcasing modern agricultural technologies. These sessions provide a platform for experts and policymakers to exchange ideas and strategies for enhancing agricultural productivity.
- Support from Financial Institutions: Banks are participating in the conference to offer insights into agricultural financing, which is crucial for implementing new technologies and practices in the sector.
- Nationwide Participation: The conference has drawn experts and policymakers from across the country, reflecting a collective effort to address challenges in agriculture and explore opportunities for growth and development.