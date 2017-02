The company established in 2012 and has its headquarters in Bengaluru specialises in metal 3D printing provider and metal additive manufacturing. With this India has become the first country in Asia and only the fourth country after the US, Europe and Israel to indigenously develop such an engine in the private space.

“Another Jet engine SJE-350 with a thrust of 350kgf, designed for strategic applications is currently being manufactured. The company also plans to expand into the Turbo Shaft/Fan category in the near future,” explained Balaram.