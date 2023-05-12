India's forex reserves rise by $7.2 billion to reach at 11-month high, nears $600 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $7.2 bn to reach at 11-month high, nears $600 bn India's forex reserves has inched closer to critical psychological mark of $600 billion in the latest week that ended on May 5, 2023. Foreign currency assets is the major booster to the reserves.

As per RBI's weekly statistical data, total foreign exchange reserves jumped by $7.196 billion to $595.976 billion in the week that ended on May 5, 2023. In the previous week, reserves had climbed by $4.532 billion.With that, forex reserves are currently at an 11-month high.In the week under review, FCA soared by $6.536 billion to $526.021 billion. In the week that ended April 28, FCA picked up by $4.996 billion.Further, gold reserves advanced by $659 million to $46.315 billion. While the reserve position at IMF zoomed by $139 million to $5.192 billion. On the other hand, SDRs declined by $204 million to $18.447 billion.India's forex reserves were at an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. To tame rupee depreciation, RBI has been intervening in the forex market via both spot and forward positions.Meanwhile, India’s foreign exchange reserves were placed at $ 578.4 billion as on March 31, 2023.Notably, on Friday, the Indian rupee recorded its worst week since mid-March as the US dollar strengthened. The rupee closed at 82.1625 per dollar compared to the previous session's print of 82.09 per dollar. The performance of the rupee was dampened due to feeble Asian counterparts as tepid Chinese economic data, concerns over the US government's finances, and interest rates uncertainties played a key role in setting the tone.On the Indian currency, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Based on the given information, the rupee has been trading weak with a range of 82.08-82.22, hovering around 82.15.Trivedi added, "The US debt crisis has added pressure on economies and may have contributed to the rupee's weakness. Despite attempts to cross 82.00, the rupee has failed and is awaiting the outcome of the Karnataka election results, which will be keenly observed by market participants."The range for the rupee is expected to be 81.95-82.25, with a break on either side providing a clear trend, the analyst said.