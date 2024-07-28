What's new

Indians Shown Their Worth & Place by The English !

At yesterday's so called patriots gathering in London, called by far right activist Tommy Robinson. The march was against immigration and spread Islamophobia in general. The immigration mostly targeted is from the Indian subcontinent namely from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The Indians however, habitual bootlickers , once again tried to prove themselves more whiter than whites by playing the loyal pet.
Once again these losers were reminded their real value in the English eye.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1816891753087070578
 

