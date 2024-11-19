Indian Political Controversies, Photos & videos

A significant political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra, India, as senior BJP leader Vinod Tawdewas allegedly caught distributing cash in Mumbai just before the state assembly elections. Here are the key details surrounding this incident:
Key Details
- Allegations of Cash Distribution: Tawde was reportedly caught with ₹5 crore (approximately $600,000) in cash while allegedly distributing money at a hotel in Virar, Mumbai. This incident has raised serious concerns about electoral malpractices and vote-buying ahead of polling day.
- Political Reactions: The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) party, led by Hitendra Thakur, claimed to have witnessed Tawde distributing money and has called for immediate action from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Thakur stated that he had evidence, including diaries with names related to the distribution.
- BJP's Denial: The BJP has denied the allegations against Tawde, with party officials describing them as baseless and politically motivated. They assert that such claims are part of a smear campaign against the party.
- Incident Escalation: Following the allegations, BVA supporters stormed the hotel where Tawde was present and reportedly threw cash at him in protest. This dramatic confrontation highlights the tensions surrounding the upcoming elections.
- Election Commission's Role: With polling scheduled for tomorrow, there are questions about whether the ECI will take any decisive action regarding these allegations. The situation raises concerns about the integrity of the electoral process in Maharashtra.