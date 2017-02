The word JF in JF 17 means joint fighter at least we can make, fly and sell a fighter jet. It has been 33 years man are you stupid enough to still pay raju for HAL. You people need to fire RAJU. What about the trainers HAL was going to deliver to IAF HJT 39 and 36. Has HAL delivered any. you should better buy K-8 from Pakistan or India is in some pretty bad shit and about you budget India is 7x larger so according to the expenditure ration Pakistan is doing much better lol stupid people.

Click to expand...