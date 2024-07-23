Indian Navy Frigate Severly Damaged During Refit !

Windjammer
INS Brahmaputra Severely Damaged In Fire, Lying On Its Side; Sailor Missing
An Indian Navy warship which was undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai caught fire today. The navy said a junior sailor is missing and rescue teams are looking for him. All other personnel have been accounted for, the navy said.
www.ndtv.com
Reportedly there was an explosion which caused a fire and eventually the ship ended up on one side.
