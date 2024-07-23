What's new

Indian Navy Frigate Severly Damaged During Refit !

www.ndtv.com

INS Brahmaputra Severely Damaged In Fire, Lying On Its Side; Sailor Missing

An Indian Navy warship which was undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai caught fire today. The navy said a junior sailor is missing and rescue teams are looking for him. All other personnel have been accounted for, the navy said.
www.ndtv.com

Reportedly there was an explosion which caused a fire and eventually the ship ended up on one side.

56067-a431ca0e7c464df9f826c78c75b40674.png

56068-73e63f71bd75043094070d2521958e72.png

56066-3c66c69f7cb37533afc8fba133d9c0b6.png
 
Earlier in 2016, INS Bhramputras sister ship INS Butwa met same fate during maintenance in Mumbai Docks.

Screenshot_20240722_181925_Chrome.jpg
 

N

