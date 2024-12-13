Indian economy & Foreign affairs

RClarkTaylor
India and Russia have signed a historic oil deal valued at approximately $13 billion annually, marking the largest energy partnership between the two countries to date. This agreement was reached between Rosneft, Russia's state-owned oil company, and Reliance Industries, a major Indian private oil refining firm.
Key Details of the Deal
- Volume and Duration: The deal entails the supply of up to 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day over a period of 10 years, starting in January 2025. This volume represents about 0.5% of global oil supply.
- Cargo Specifications: Rosneft will deliver 20-21 Aframax-sized shipments (80,000 to 100,000 metric tons) and three cargoes of fuel oil (approximately 100,000 tons each) monthly to Reliance's refinery complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
- Pricing Structure: The pricing for the crude oil will be based on differentials to the average Dubai price for the loading month, allowing for annual reviews of the contract terms.
- Strategic Importance: This agreement strengthens India's position as a major importer of Russian oil, particularly as Western sanctions have led many countries to reduce their purchases from Russia. India has become the largest buyer of seaborne Russian crude since the onset of the Ukraine conflict.
- Economic Context: The deal is seen as mutually beneficial; it provides India with access to discounted crude oil while helping Russia mitigate the impact of sanctions on its energy sector. Russian oil is currently available at prices lower than many rival grades due to these sanctions.
- Geopolitical Implications: The signing of this deal comes amid increasing competition among global oil producers for access to India's rapidly growing energy market, particularly as China’s demand slows down. It also poses challenges for Middle Eastern producers like Saudi Arabia, who are vying for market share in India.
- Previous Agreements: Prior to this long-term deal, Reliance had an agreement with Rosneft for monthly purchases of at least 3 million barrels, which has now evolved into this larger commitment.