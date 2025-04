Indian drone development, procurement , news and updates .

IAF puts all its western sector bases under UAV surveillance

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has put all it bases in the western sector under UAV surveillance in the run up to an air exercise scheduled later next week. As part of the forthcoming Air exercise in WAC (Western Air Command) and to enhance security measures, all Air Force bases in Western Air Command are now under continuous security surveillance by UAVs, an IAF source said.Pathankot air base, which came under attack from Pakistan-based terrorists earlier this year, also comes under the Western Air Command. The air exercise, which comes in the aftermath of the Pathankot terror attack, is scheduled to be held in Haldwara in Punjab next week.During the exercise full strength of a base is on operational deployment and the security pickets and patrols are enhanced and strengthened. The WAC also rates its performance and compares it with reports by independent bodies like DASI and AEB.The AF operations are highly centralised. The command monitored very closely its own plans unfolding without major glitches. "With the passage of time, change of equipment and Manning state, fresh realignments must work in sync. We also rate our performance and compare with reports by independent bodies like DASI and AEB," the source said."Since all bases have gone through special security audits post Pathankot terror attack and actioned upon the issues flagged therein, the surveillance would be a good feedback mechanism also," source added. The exercise also allows commander to cross check actual redeployment of assets and personnel on ground, the sources said.+++I guess Herons will be deployed for continuous surveillance.