Indian Drama, Movies & TV serial Visuals

India's iconic television show CID is set to make a highly anticipated return with its second season after a six-year hiatus. The beloved series, which originally aired from January 21, 1998, to October 27, 2018, has garnered a massive fan following over the years, and its comeback is generating significant excitement.
Key Details About CID Season 2
- Return of the Cast: The new season will feature the original trio:
- Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman
- Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya
- Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet
- Filming Schedule: Production for CID Season 2 is begin around November 15, 2024, with the first episode slated for release in December 2024, likely around the Christmas or New Year period.
- Promo Highlights: The recently released promo features a dramatic twist where Inspector Abhijeet appears to shoot Inspector Daya, creating tension and raising questions about their previously strong bond. This development has left fans eager to see how the storyline unfolds.
- Cultural Impact: CID has been a cultural staple in Indian households, known for its engaging crime stories and memorable characters. Its return taps into nostalgia for many viewers who grew up watching the series.
- Missing Character: Fans will miss the character of Inspector Fredricks, played by the late Dinesh Phadnis, who passed away in December 2023. His absence will be felt by long-time viewers.
- Where to Watch: Once aired, CID Season 2 will be available on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming platforms like SonyLIV.