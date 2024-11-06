What's new

Indian assembly has passed a resolution for the restoration of Article 370

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has passed a resolution calling for the restoration of Article 370, which granted special status to the region before its abrogation by the Indian government in August 2019. This significant development occurred amid heated protests from members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who opposed the resolution.

Key Details:​

  • Resolution Passage: The resolution was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary from the National Conference (NC). It emphasizes the importance of restoring the constitutional guarantees that safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The assembly called upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives regarding this restoration.
  • Political Reactions: The passage of the resolution led to a raucous session in the assembly, with BJP members vocally protesting and tearing copies of the resolution. They argued that it was not part of the day's agenda and accused the NC-led government of acting against national interests. Despite this, the resolution was put to a vote and passed with majority support.
  • Historical Context: Article 370 was revoked by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, leading to significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir's governance structure. This move was controversial and faced considerable opposition from local political parties, who argue it undermines the region's autonomy.
  • Public Sentiment: The resolution has been hailed by various political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir as a historic step towards reclaiming lost rights. However, some leaders, like Mehbooba Mufti, criticized it as a "half-hearted" effort, suggesting that it lacked strong condemnation of the abrogation itself.
  • Future Implications: The assembly's move indicates a growing sentiment among local leaders to address grievances related to Article 370's abrogation. It also reflects ongoing tensions between regional parties and the central government regarding governance and autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Conclusion​

The passing of this resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly marks a pivotal moment in regional politics, highlighting ongoing demands for greater autonomy and dialogue with the central government. As discussions continue, this development could significantly influence future relations between Jammu and Kashmir's political leadership and New Delhi.


1730893956721.jpeg
 

