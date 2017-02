"It has been further learnt that the Army acquired the land on rent from civilians. A board comprising Army officer, defence estate and revenue department approved the rent after physically verifying the land, but in this matter the Board of Officers, in criminal conspiracy with each other wrongly verified that the land was acquired by the Army, whereas the same is situated in Azad Kashmir," the FIR alleged.

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case to probe alleged cheating wherein army was being made to pay rent for plots of land situated in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.In its FIR registered few days ago, CBI said that a criminal conspiracy was hatched in 2000 by the then sub divisional defence estate officer and Patwari in Nowshera along with several private persons, in which different lands were shown on rent to the army authorities, which in fact is situated in Azad Kashmir. The board of officers, comprising an army officer, estate officer and representative of revenue department disbursed rentals to the persons on the basis of false documents.The board proceedings were convened in 2000 which were attended by sub divisional, defence estate officer R S Chanderwanshi and Patwari, Nowshera Darshan Kumar and in pursuant thereto, total 122 kanals 18 marlas was declared to be under the occupation of defence forces."Accordingly, rental compensation to the tune of Rs 4.99 lakh was disbursed to one Rajesh Kumar and others in Village Khamba, Tehsil Nowshera," said CBI.