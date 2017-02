The ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo called Varunastra, from Sindhughosh submarines, has been accepted and will be going into production phase, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said.

India will fire self-made torpedo VARUNASTRA from our submarines, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said today on the second day of the 11th edition of Aero India event.DRDO Director General Dr S Christopher, Commodore CD Balaji (Retd), Director of Aeronautical Development Agency (AGA) and top scientific brass of the country were present on the occasion but Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, could not make it to the event till the very end.