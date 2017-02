India No.1 on global blasts list with 406 bombings... MORE than Iran, Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan

The new report from the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) states that there were 406 explosions in India

India had the world's highest number of bombings last year, even more than war-torn Iraq and Afghanistan

Jammu and Kashmir saw an over 121 per cent rise in blast and IED related incidents after the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani

