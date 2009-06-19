What's new

India Developing, but still a long way to go

I have came across many threads in this forum where members are really interested in showing the poor of India. So i thought of starting this new thread to show some development works in India that took place in last 10 years. We Indian know we have a lot of poverty and we have a long way to go. But we are developing and developing fast. I will request my fellow country men to post pics of recent development in India.
India's development sometimes seen as skewed towards urban areas or So called Big Cities. But there is a simultaneours effort going on all around towards creating and improving Infrastructure and services all over the country.

To begin with :

Road Infrastructure:

The Golden Quadrilateral is a highway network in India connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, thus forming a quadrilateral of sorts. The largest highway project in India, initiated by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it is the first phase of the National Highways Development Project (NHDP), and consists of building 5,846 kilometres of four/six lane express highways at a cost of Rs. 60,000 crores (US$ 12.317 billion at 1999 prices). As of 2008, while the Golden Quadrilateral makes up under 2 percent of India's highway network, it carries about 40&#37; of the country's traffic and accounts for one-third of its traffic fatalities.[1]
The vast majority of the Golden Quadrilateral is not access controlled, although safety features such as guardrails, shoulders, and high-visibility signs are used. The National Highways Authority of India has produced statistics to indicate that, as of September 2007, 96% of the entire work has been completed. However, these statistics appear to be misleading: in practice, roadworks are still a major feature of certain sections of the Golden Quadrilateral. For example, the statistics indicate that the Delhi to Mumbai section is 100% complete, whereas in reality there are a number of sections which are still single carriageway and in very poor repair (for example the stretch to Ahmedabad in Gujarat[citation needed]). The whole project is a few years behind schedule, due mainly to issues with the various states about giving up land for the national highway and the termination of several contracts which take 6 months to be issued. In January, 2008 it was announced that the project will now be expanded to cover 6,500 kilometers, some portions of which will be developed into eight lanes.


44185cef87dfeea583195532592cf8b4.gif
 
Banglore International airport

The Bengaluru International Airport is located 35km North of Bangalore city centre(MG Road)and off National Highway 7 (Bangalore-Hyderabad Highway)

dacad7c7e1f61101963ff44f6275a0ce.jpg



ffd57160d32964f299872247fa946e95.jpg


 
Work in Progress:

Chennai metro....





PROGRAMME OF COMPLETION:
Tentatively, Phase-1 of the project is programmed for completion in the financial year 2014-2015.

APPROVAL OF GOVERNMENT OF INDIA:
The Government of Tamil Nadu have approved in principle the two initial corridors on 7-11-2007. The Government of India have approved the Chennai Metro Rail project on 28-1-2009.

SIGNING OF LOAN AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF JAPAN:
The estimated cost of this project is Rs.14600 crores, including escalation, central taxes and interest during the period of construction, but excluding state taxes and value of vacant state government land. Of this, the Central and State Governments together are expected to contribute about 41%. The balance will be met by a loan granted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). JICA has since agreed to finance the project and the loan agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Japan was signed on 21-11-2008 at Tokyo.

Chennai Metro - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
 
