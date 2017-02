India bombs Pakistani Cricket yet again.

There's no point in crying now.

The enemy and struck again and struck where it hurts.

There goes your psl final in Lahore.



I think it's a no brainer that we don't have the capability to completely stop these rare attacks from the enemy.Nobody has such a capability.

You can have two years of peace in a row and then two bomb blasts at right targets are more than enough to tarnish the image and destroy the perception that Pakistan is a safe country again.

I think the enemy has found this one perfectly.There's no answer or stopping these periodic and deadly attacks.

Those saying that we must conduct similar ops in India in a tit for tat should completely forget this idea.If it was ever feasable it would have been done long ago.Stop dreaming.

