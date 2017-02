Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started imposing fines and penalties against those citizens who do not file annual income tax returns and their wealth statement. A non-compliance act can lead to a two year imprisonment according to FBR sources.Tax departments have issued massive number of notices to individuals who do not comply with the regulations and fail to submit their tax returns along with the applicable fines/penalties.aaThe FBR sources say that at first the tax department enforced the minimum penalty on citizens who neglected to record their income tax returns for the tax year 2015 and the years before it. Under Section 191 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the board has now started prosecuting individuals who do not submit their tax returns even after receiving notices from the FBR. FBR sources said that indictment for resistance would likewise be started in further non-compliance to the notices distributed by taxation departments under Section 191 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.Under the umbrella of this section, any non-compliance with regards to tax returns will be considered as a culpable offense with a fine of Rs. 50,000, imprisonment for a period of up to two years, or both.