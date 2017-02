You are right but the estimation of population is very close



The NADRA records for example have data of almost every Pakistani and even the children's database is linked with each adult. So they have rough estimation of the population. There was a household census in 2011 if I am not wrong so they did have a brief input on expected population



In 1998 the population was around 135 million and the growth rate is estimated around 2% since then. The world bank usually estimate the population of Pakistan to be around 199 million something... and the IMF often calculate with 200 million.



If the population is below this estimate, it also means there is less poverty. I remember based on the 1 dollar a day data, the poverty was estimated to be around 13% couple of years ago and around 40% for 2 usd a day of earning... but its been a while now since the 2usd a day benmarch is reporting below 30% and 24% in 2016... the figures are very consistant based on the population estimates of around 200 million

