Imran Khan vs Pakistan: Protest of Treachery - Casualty Report

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 22, 2019
Messages
5,325
Reaction score
-29
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This thread is for the purpose of collating data on the casualties during Cartoon-e-Azam Imran Khan's treacherous Final Miss Call to create Fitna and Fasaad against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Date of Treachery: Sunday 24 November 2024 - Tuesday 26 November 2024

Date
Warriors Martyred
Traitors Killed
Martyred
Incident
25/11/2024​
1​
1​
Mubashar Bilal
Police Constable abducted by traitors and martyred by miscreants. Other police officers, including Constables Adnan, Rais, and Naeem, sustained injuries.​

26/11/2024​

6​

0​
Information neededMiscreants rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers officials and two policemen.
 
