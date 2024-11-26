Imran Khan vs Pakistan: Protest of Treachery - Casualty Report

Pakistan Space Agency
This thread is for the purpose of collating data on the casualties during Cartoon-e-Azam Imran Khan's treacherous Final Miss Call to create Fitna and Fasaad against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Date of Treachery: Sunday 24 November 2024 - Tuesday 26 November 2024
Date
Warriors Martyred
Traitors Killed
Martyred
Incident
25/11/2024
1
1
|Mubashar Bilal
Police Constable abducted by traitors and martyred by miscreants. Other police officers, including Constables Adnan, Rais, and Naeem, sustained injuries.
26/11/2024
6
0
|Information needed
|Miscreants rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers officials and two policemen.