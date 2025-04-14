IMF WARNS DONALD TRUMP’S TRADE WAR RISKS TRIGGERING A GLOBAL RECESSION

The continued trade hostilities especially those started by former US President Donald Trump, have raised concerns from the International Monetary Fund IMF that they may worsen global economic instability and perhaps lead to a recession, a third of the global economy is predicted to be in a recession in 2023 as a result of factors including the conflict in Ukraine, growing costs and rising interest rates, according to the IMF, which has also underlined that a sizable chunk of the global economy is currently experiencing recessionary pressures, the IMF has forecast a growth rate of 3.3% for both 2025 and 2026, which is below the historical average, indicating that global economic development will continue to be slow.



The increased economic uncertainty has been mostly caused by Trump trade policies, which include imposing tariffs on a variety of imports, U.S exports worth billions of dollars have been impacted by the retaliatory actions taken by nations such as China, Canada and the European Union as a result of the tariffs, in addition to lowering the GDP of the United States, these trade disputes have affected the dynamics of international commerce and may have contributed to a wider economic crisis, economic hazards are predicted to rise even more as a result of the tariffs imposed on April 2, 2025, which include a 10% duty on all imports.



A worldwide recession is more likely to occur by the end of 2025, according to J.P. Morgan Research, which cites a 40% possibility because of trade uncertainties and changes in U.S policy, the tariffs are expected to have a major effect on consumer disposable income, lowering the U.S GDP by 0.8% before foreign response and by 1.0% after it, other worldwide economic problems like inflation and geopolitical conflicts may make this economic drag worse.



Trump's tariffs have made an important financial effect outside of the United States, influencing global trade patterns and economic stability, they have also changed regional alliances and trade dynamics, as countries look for alternative markets to offset the effects of U.S trade policies, for example, high tariffs on Chinese imports have drastically decreased U.S. imports from China, which has caused a shift in global supply chains.



Despite these difficulties, the IMF has stated that although there is a high chance of a global recession, many economies are not yet in one and inflation is predicted to decrease in 2025, but the continuous trade tensions and the possibility of further escalation continue to pose serious threats to the stability of the world economy, the need for cautious trade policy management to prevent escalating economic downturns is highlighted by the IMF cautions.



The interaction between geopolitical tensions and economic policy emphasizes how intertwined the world's problems are, economic downturns and military wars are possible as the world navigates these complicated concerns, which emphasizes the significance of diplomatic efforts to stabilize the political and economic settings, a reminder of the necessity of concerted international effort to reduce these risks and advance economic stability is provided by the IMF's warnings about the dangers of a worldwide recession.