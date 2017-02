Views of an official

"IIM-Lucknow achieved 100 per cent final placements for its 31st batch of 435 students in just over three days, an official said here

The recruitment drive witnessed participation from over 170 domestic and international recruiters

The highlight of the placement season was the participation of esteemed firms like EMAAR, McKinsey and Company, o3 Capital and The Boston Consulting Group which marked the ascent of IIM-L as a preferred recruitment destination for marketing, finance and consulting roles in the country," the official said.

The top four segments based on roles offered were sales and marketing, finance, consulting and business development including some extremely sought after and niche profiles in the finance domain. The rest of the offers came from domains such as operations/supply chain, general management, systems/IT, market research, analytics and HR

Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Avendus, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, McKinsey & Company, TAS and The Boston Consulting Group. The first time recruiters included Clinton Health Access Initiative, EMAAR and Societe Generale while international profiles were offered by Capgemini, EMAAR, M.H. Alshaya, UAE Exchange and Olam International