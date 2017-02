Pakistan makes progress on first locally built 95 m patrol vessel

four 600-tonne variants of the MPV, the first two of which have been commissioned and are now deployed for patrols around the Gwadar port coast

More Details....Also Reported by QUWA:

KSEW lays keel for 1,500-ton PMSA patrol vessel

The 1,500-ton MPV appears to be a variant of the P18N offshore patrol vessel (OPV) built for Nigeria. As per KSEW, the MPV has a top speed of 26 knots. The vessel will also have a flight deck for a small-to-medium sized utility helicopter.

********