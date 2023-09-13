What's new

If Nawaz Sharif won’t invest his own money in Pakistan, why should foreigners?

Simple question. These PMLN pedowaris and PPP jahilyas talk about bringing investment to Pakistan, all while these two families don’t invest a taka into Pakistan. Why?

All the money the Sharif mafia and Zardari mafia have are invested in Dubai and London.

Don’t you think the world see’s this? So why are you expecting MBZ to invest In Pakistan. Practice what you beggars preach first.
 
Mota Nawaja loots Pakistan and invests in his own Country which is UK.
He wants another chance to loot Pakistan to expand his property portfolio
in London.
"Agar khata hai toh lagata bhi hai" is the opinion of the masses. They have voted for their Quaid before and will do so again. If he comes back to Pakistan, expect rose petals showering his motorcade and sweets being distributed through the streets.

soor of the night is on the table cooked for that fat soor called nawaj who gonna pig it down.

at this point i truly do wish namituallah's prophecy to come true. pak quam is the most bhegairat quam in history, i am sure angels are cursing them aswell.
 
I told the same thing to my father the same thing the other day.. why should we overseas Pakistani invest in Pakistan when Generals and bastards like nawaz and Zardari choose to keep money aboard.
 
That is the very reason the elites talk about investment all the time. The more dollars come in, the more they can take out.
 
Not only that, whatever dollars you send to Pakistan are immediately laundered back abroad by scum Generals and politicians.
 
The head khaki pig is dreaming of bringing Arabs of Arabs since he thinks he has magic wand!
 
i just dont get it these two pigs walk freely, when you hear stories of someone hand chopped off cos they borrowed low sum of 1000 pounds yet here you got ppl who stole billions walking around freely.
 
There is dollar restrictions on withdrawing of dividends…. Why in the world would any one with half brain invest in Pakistan ..

These army dudes are funny
 
Unfortunately the whole nation is baighairat
The people tolerate these haramis looting, plundering and pillaging and do nothing about it except complain. If the people expect change then take some responsibility and stand up for your rights and do something about it. Unfortunately our public wants the easy way out too, they want schools, roads, jobs and a western quality lifestyle yet no one wants to pay taxes or work hard for it. So then this is what you get. The politicians and establishment are well aware of the people's mindset and know that the public will never stand up for their rights or confront them so they have been and will continue to f*** the nation over and over again.
 

