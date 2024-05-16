First of all this is a very downplayed topic. Congress has been incessantly hurling allegations of dictatorship, misuse of probe agencies, intimidating and bribing Congress leaders and rigging of elections by tampering of EVMs by BJP. Yet there has been no / few posts (let alone threads) on this topic.
So the question is:
If Congress alleges rigging of elections by tampering of EVMs, what will BJP do?
So the question is:
If Congress alleges rigging of elections by tampering of EVMs, what will BJP do?