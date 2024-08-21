ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
IDEAS 2024
IDEAS, a biennially held defence exhibition, will once again bring together all the industry's players across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations.
The IDEAS-2024 team will welcome you at Karachi Expo Centre for the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 19th - 22th November 2024.IDEAS 2024, being the most strategically important event of the region, will once again bring together all the industry's players across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations. The 4 days of the Show are exclusively for trade visitors and high official defence delegates.
THE REGIONAL DEFENCE MARKETThe most productive geopolitical region of Asia is one of the largest markets for Defence Products. In a bid to effectively meet the new challenges posed by the transformed regional and global security dynamics, Asia, as well as governments of the neighboring continent of Africa, allocates significant budgets for modernization and up-gradation programs for their armed forces.
https://ideaspakistan.gov.pk/ideas_2024.php