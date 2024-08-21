What's new

IDEAS 2024

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,741
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

IDEAS 2024​

IDEAS, a biennially held defence exhibition, will once again bring together all the industry's players across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations.​


The IDEAS-2024 team will welcome you at Karachi Expo Centre for the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 19th - 22th November 2024.​

IDEAS 2024, being the most strategically important event of the region, will once again bring together all the industry's players across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations. The 4 days of the Show are exclusively for trade visitors and high official defence delegates.

THE REGIONAL DEFENCE MARKET​

The most productive geopolitical region of Asia is one of the largest markets for Defence Products. In a bid to effectively meet the new challenges posed by the transformed regional and global security dynamics, Asia, as well as governments of the neighboring continent of Africa, allocates significant budgets for modernization and up-gradation programs for their armed forces.

https://ideaspakistan.gov.pk/ideas_2024.php
 
The Shahpar 3 can be armed with the Pakistani made "Burq," an Air Launched Laser Guided Missile, or Burq 2 (under development). This is the same missile that Pakistan used with its Indeginously developed "Burraq" drone in 2015 to become the 4th country to use drones in combat.


Image

Image

Image

Image


Kaz
https://x.com/kozamli
@kozamli
Aug 19

𝗙𝗔𝗔𝗭-𝟮: 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 (𝗕𝗩𝗥) 𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗲Successor to the FAAZ-1 Missile. The FAAZ-2 is a major upgrade in terms of capability and especially range (FAAZ-1 is ~100km) relative to its predecessor, with an impressive range of 180km.


Image

Image
 

12th edition of IDEAS-2024 launched

Recorder
September 1, 2024

66d36e47d9b1e.jpg



KARACHI: “It is indeed a matter of great pleasure to see the IDEAS gaining prominence with every passing year, over a span of twenty-four years”, Federal Minister for Trade and Commerce Jam Kamal Khan stated during soft launch ceremony for International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS-2024, held at local hotel.

He further expressed, “I wish the organizers of this event great success in the conduct of IDEAS and look forward to an overwhelming participation from defence industries from inland and abroad.”

DG DEPO in his welcome address stated that IDEAS is a biannual event and the 12th edition of IDEAS is planned to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from 19–22 November 2024.

He added that, more than 90% of the available space has already been booked by exhibitors from inland and abroad. Starting with participation of a modest strength of 65 international and local defence exhibitors in year 2000; the IDEAS grew with each new addition as last two additions saw participation of more than 530 defence exhibitors including more than 300 plus international defence exhibitors from around 40 countries.

Today, it is regarded as an established rendezvous for convergence of international defence exhibitors, delegates, security analysts and top-level policy planner.
 
Locally made chatbots to assist delegates at IDEAS 2024

Innovative robots developed by Pakistani engineering universities will provide guidance and assistance to foreign delegates at the upcoming Defence Weapons Exhibition (IDEAS 2024) in November.

This initiative is part of the "Noor Pakistan" project, a collaboration between Dawood University of Engineering and Technology and Ziauddin University. Led by Dr Prof Samreen, Vice Chancellor of Dawood University, the project aims to create AI-powered robots designed for major national events.

The chatbot technology behind these robots is being developed under the direction of Dr Sheikh Muhammad Nafe from the Computer Science and Software Engineering Department at Ziauddin University. A student team, including Sharif Khan, Zoha, and Muhammad Saeed, is actively working on this project.

Dr Nafe explained that the objective is to develop an AI-powered chatbot capable of understanding and responding in multiple languages, specifically tailored for large-scale events.

The "Noor Pakistan" chatbot first appeared at an IEEE exhibition and will be officially launched at IDEAS 2024.

Approximately 40 chatbots will be deployed at the exhibition to help delegates navigate the venue, locate various halls and stalls, and answer queries in 25 different languages, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees.
 

Karachi set to host IDEAS 2024 Defence Exhibition this month​


Four-day biennial event—from 19 to 22 Nov—promises variety of displays, discussions related to defence industries.

News Desk
November 02, 2024

photo reuters



Photo: REUTERS
The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar- IDEAS 2024 defence exhibition is set to take place at the Expo Centre in Karachi this month.

The exhibtion will take place from 19-22 November.

This biennial event last occurred in 2022 and is anticipated to draw significant attention.

The four-day exhibition will feature an opening ceremony along with various activities, including international seminars on defence topics for both the public and foreign dignitaries.

A show will also be held at the Pakistan Monument on Clifton’s Sea View.

IDEAS is one of the region's largest defence exhibitions, showcasing products and equipment from exhibitors around the world.

In preparation for the event, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has painted the IDEAS 2024 logo on several key aircraft in its fleet.

The logo has been applied to four planes, including Boeing 777s and Airbus A320s, which operate on both domestic and international routes.
 

Similar threads

艹艹艹
Thailand’s Bold New Visa-Free Policy Is Surging Indian Tourist Arrivals
Replies
0
Views
436
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
ghazi52
Once Pak-India govts are removed from the frame, you would find ordinary people
Replies
0
Views
426
ghazi52
ghazi52
RAMPAGE
  • Locked
IDEAS 2014 News and Discussions.
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
14K
skybolt
skybolt
Saifullah Sani
  • Locked
The 8th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2014
Replies
6
Views
3K
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
Devil Soul
Back to the future: Pakistan at the 2024 World T20
Replies
0
Views
1K
Devil Soul
Devil Soul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom