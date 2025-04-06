What's new

PCB announces free entry for fans to all Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches


BR Web Desk
April 6, 2025


070013148b98bca.jpg




The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for cricket fans to all ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The qualifying round begins on April 9 in Lahore. A total of 8 matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan will play their first match against Ireland on April 9 at Gaddafi Stadium, with the match starting at 9:30 AM. The second match at Gaddafi Stadium will be between Ireland and the West Indies on April 11, starting at 9:30 AM. The third match will be between Bangladesh and Ireland on April 13, starting at 2:00 PM.

The hosts will face the West Indies in a day-night match at Gaddafi Stadium on April 14, with the match beginning at 2:00 PM. The fifth match will be between Bangladesh and Scotland on April 15, starting at 2:00 PM.

Pakistan will play Thailand at Gaddafi Stadium on April 17, with the match starting at 2:00 PM. The seventh match will be between Ireland and Scotland on April 18, starting at 2:00 PM.

The final match of the qualifying round, between Thailand and the West Indies, will be held at Gaddafi Stadium on April 19, starting at 2:00 PM.
 
Final two places up for grabs at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier

ICC Media Release

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is a few short months away and by 19 April, all eight teams will have confirmed their places at the tournament.

Hosts, India are ready to welcome the best and the brightest of women’s One Day International cricket as one of the six teams to have already qualified.

Defending champions Australia, secured their ticket to the 13th edition of the World Cup by finishing top of the ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) 2022-25.

The IWC 2022-25 saw ten nations compete with their ODI results across a three-year period totted up providing context to all ODI cricket played between these teams during that period.

With 18 wins and just three losses, Australia finished two points above India, with England rounding out the top three.

While Australia and England contended a record-breaking final in Christchurch in 2022, India did not make it out of the group stages and continue their search for their first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy.

The only other team to have won the Women’s Cricket World Cup besides multiple-time winners Australia and England are New Zealand, the hosts in 2022, having triumphed on home soil in 2000.

The White Ferns, who are the holders of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, earned a place at the 2025 edition by virtue of finishing as one of the top five teams, excluding hosts India, in the Women’s Championship table.

Finishing above them were three-time, semi-finalists South Africa, who are also still searching for a maiden ICC World Cup trophy after two near-misses at the Women’s T20 World Cups of 2023 and 2024.

The other team to have already booked their spot is Sri Lanka, who failed to qualify for the previous edition of the tournament, with the final qualifying spots for the 2022 tournament done on ranking due to the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the cricketing schedule.

Bangladesh missed out on a spot in the Women’s Championship top six, and have joined the three other teams that competed in the Women’s Championship in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier in Pakistan set to begin next week.

Captain Nigar Sultana will be hoping for an immediate return to the Women’s Cricket World Cup after Bangladesh made their debut at the 2022 edition.

At least one team from the previous tournament will not make it to India, with the West Indies and Pakistan also taking part in the Qualifier.

Ireland finished bottom of the ICC Women’s Championship and are searching for a return to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years.

The two other teams vying to qualify have never played in an ODI World Cup before, with Scotland and Thailand reaching the qualifiers based on their ICC Women’s ODI Rankings.

The former have very recent experience on a World Cup stage, however, playing in the last year’s Women’s T20 World Cup, but are still searching for a win.

Thailand had a memorable debut at the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, having come through the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier of 2019, but like Scotland, went without a victory.

Only the top two teams at the end of the round-robin format tournament will make it to India.

Two venues in Lahore will host all of the matches, which begin on 9 April and sees hosts Pakistan take on Ireland, while Scotland face off against the West Indies.
 

ICC announces schedule for Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan


BR Web Desk
March 14, 2025

1416214301bf357.png



The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025, set to take place in Pakistan, from April 9 to 19.

The Qualifier will be played across two venues in Lahore: the iconic Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground.

The sixth edition of the Qualifier sees teams from four Full Members – Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies – compete with Associate Members Scotland and Thailand in the 15-match league tournament that will decide the two qualifiers for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 to be held later this year.

Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka apart from hosts India, have already qualified for the World Cup by virtue of finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies play in the Qualifier as they finished from places seventh to 10th in the Women’s Championship, while Thailand and Scotland made it as the next two best-ranked sides in the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings as of 28 October 2024.

Some exciting matchups in the tournament include Pakistan taking on the West Indies on 14 April in a day-night game at the Gaddafi Stadium, Bangladesh going up against the West Indies at LCCA on 17 April and sub-continental rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh clash at the LCCA on 19 April.

ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice said: “We are pleased to announce the match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025.

“The six competing teams are just one step away from the Women’s Cricket World Cup and I am sure they will all be eagerly looking forward to the competition.

“On behalf of the ICC, I would like to wish the teams all the best for the tournament in Lahore as part of the build-up to the Cricket World Cup later this year.”

Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier schedule​

(Day matches start at 09:30 AM, Day/Night matches at 02:00 PM local time)

  • April 9: Pakistan vs Ireland (Gaddafi Stadium, Day); West Indies vs Scotland (LCCA, Day)
  • April 10: Thailand vs Bangladesh (LCCA, Day)
  • April 11: Pakistan vs Scotland (LCCA, Day); Ireland vs West Indies (Gaddafi Stadium, Day)
  • April 13: Scotland vs Thailand (LCCA, Day); Bangladesh vs Ireland (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)
  • April 14: Pakistan vs West Indies (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)
  • April 15: Thailand vs Ireland (LCCA, Day); Scotland vs Bangladesh (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)
  • April 17: Bangladesh vs West Indies (LCCA, Day); Pakistan vs Thailand (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)
  • April 18: Ireland vs Scotland (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)
  • April 19: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (LCCA, Day); West Indies vs Thailand (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)
 

