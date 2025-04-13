ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
ICC forms taskforce to help Afghan female players
An Afghanistan Women's XI played an exhibition match against a Cricket Without Borders XI in Melbourne in January
BBC
13 April 2025,
The International Cricket Council has announced the formation of a dedicated taskforce to support displaced female cricketers from Afghanistan.
Many of the country's leading players fled following the Taliban's return to power in 2021, with female participation in sport effectively outlawed.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), along with Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will assist with the project.
In a statement, the ICC said it will "establish a dedicated fund to provide direct monetary assistance, ensuring these cricketers have the resources they need to continue pursuing the game they love".
It added: "This will be complemented by a robust high-performance programme offering advanced coaching, world-class facilities and tailored mentorship to help them reach their full potential."