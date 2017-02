FOCUS ON FINANCING POWER PROJECTS

HSBC: Powering Bangladesh

A total of $6.9 billion ($3.1 billion in the public sector and $3.8 billion in the private sector) of investment has been made for setting up power plants in the country for generating 7,200 megawatts (MW), according to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).





To implement the proposed ongoing power projects which will generate about 10,700MW electricity, the country will require a total investment of $15.5 billion, out of which the public sector is investing $8.2 billion and the private sector investment will be $7.3 billion.



The government also has a plan to generate 60,000MW of electricity by 2041 - a move that will require further investment worth $20 billion.

Bangladesh has one of the lowest per capita power consumptions in the region which stands at roughly 350kWh compared to 1,075 kWh in India, 527 kWh in Sri Lanka, and 495 kWh in Pakistan. Bangladesh needs more credible power supply to bring the remaining one-third population under its electricity coverage.