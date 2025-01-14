How West Controls the World Through Coloniality???

Bill Longley
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2008
- Messages
- 1,669
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Coloniality, a legacy of colonialism, remains a powerful system through which the West exerts control over the world today. It extends beyond territorial domination to the spheres of knowledge, culture, and global structures, embedding Western ideologies as universal truths. By shaping economic systems, political frameworks, and societal norms, coloniality perpetuates a hierarchical worldview that marginalises non-Western perspectives. This video delves into how coloniality operates through economic dependency, cultural hegemony, and epistemic dominance, revealing the subtle yet pervasive ways the West continues to assert influence over global systems and narratives.