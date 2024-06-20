What's new

How the JAS 39 Gripen Fighter Crushed China's Air Force in a Wargame

SBD-3

SBD-3

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 19, 2008
Messages
15,118
Reaction score
-9
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Context: Report from exercises Flacon Strike 2015

WVR engaments:
The JAS-39 performance was at its worst inside the within visual range (WVR) envelope. Over a two-day period, PLAAF pilots shot down 25 Gripens at a loss of only one Su-27. The Su-27 has an advantage over the performance of the JAS-39 due to its more powerful Salyut AL-31F engines, and the Swedish aircraft was handicapped in that it was equipped with the older-generation AIM-9L Sidewinder instead of the current-generation Diehl IRIS-T missile," the trade magazine of record reported.

BVR engagements:
The situation changed greatly once the exercise transitioned to beyond visual range (BVR) combat, where the superiority of the JAS-39 became readily apparent. Thai pilots flying the Swedish aircraft shot down 41 Su-27s over a period of four days with a loss of only nine JAS-39s.

The Royal Thai Air Force's Gripens achieved 88 percent of its kills at 19 miles or greater, while the Su-27 had just 14 percent of its kills at this range. The RTAF also had 10 kills at a distance of more than 31 miles compared with zero long-distance kills by the Su-27. Chinese pilots were simply not experienced in avoiding missile shots, while they failed to take evasive actions for missiles with different ranges.

Aftermath
Moreover, as AIN also reported, "In subsequent exercises, the PLAAF fared better by sending the Chengdu J-10A - and then in 2019 the J-10C - in place of the Su-27."

nationalinterest.org

How the JAS 39 Gripen Fighter Crushed China's Air Force in a Wargame

In joint exercises between the Royal Thai Air Force's JAS 39 Gripen fighters and the People's Liberation Army Air Force's (PLAAF) Su-27s, the Gripen demonstrated superior performance.
nationalinterest.org nationalinterest.org
 

Similar threads

A.P. Richelieu
  • Article
Improvements to the RM12 engine for the JAS 39 Gripen
Replies
0
Views
401
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu
dexter
Inside The Cockpit* - JAS 39 Gripen
Replies
0
Views
984
dexter
dexter
A.P. Richelieu
  • Article
Made to take on Russia, Swedish Gripen fighter jets should go to Ukraine
2
Replies
29
Views
4K
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu
my2cents
Pakistan’s JF-17 ‘Shoots Down’ Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
buntalanlucu
B
Zarvan
Why did India “ignore” Sweden’s J-39 Gripen fighter?
Replies
5
Views
2K
HalfMoon
HalfMoon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom