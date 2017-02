It was earlier being postulated that Russia was drawing closer to Pakistan in a fit of pique at India’s growing bonhomie with USA. It has however been stated authoritatively at senior diplomatic and official levels by Russian functionaries over the past few months, most recently by the Russian envoy for Afghanistan at the Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar on 4th Dec, 2016, that Russia does not complain at growing ties between India and USA. Hence India also does not have any right to comment adversely on the growing Russia-Pakistan partnership. This issue has been responded to quite exhaustively and forcefully elsewhere on other occasions on India’s behalf so it would serve no useful purpose to dwell on this at any length in this Article.This critical, decisive move by Russia is not a question of ”spiting India” as some distinguished scholars would have us believe. It represents a strategic shift in Russia’s position and India would be deluding itself if it fails to recognise it as such and takes whatever measures it needs to protect its interests. In substantive and bilateral terms, Russia’s cooperation with Pakistan whether supply of weapons or conducting joint military exercises would not have a significant adverse impact or repercussions for India’s security or long-term interests.As far as Pakistan-China nexus is concerned, it has been in existence since 1963 although the texture and contours have undergone considerable transformation with the recent launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and all out support by China to Pakistan in first putting a ”technical hold” and then, on 30th Dec, 2016, vetoing the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad Chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist by the United Nations, and blocking India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group. This means that China is hell-bent on brazenly supporting Pakistan in its most heinous activities, unmindful of the impact it might have on its reputation as being double faced in abetting terror! India needs to be mindful of this expanding convergence and keep a close watch on the evolving contours of this relationship to ensure that its interests are not harmed.The real impact will be on India-Russia strategic ties which will lose their durable bedrock and robust foundation. Russia has apparently allowed itself to be persuaded or pushed by China because of its dependence on that country, to mend its ties with Pakistan, unmindful of the impact it will have on its long-standing and solid relations with India. It has been stated in the past that this would be a short-sighted and counter-productive move by Russia. It again brings Pakistan in the centre stage as a significant player, if not an arbiter, of the peace process in Afghanistan. The irony is, as both Afghanistan and India have stated in clear and categorical terms that Pakistan is more a part of the problem and an obstacle to finding a peaceful solution rather than the other way around.In spite of India’s strong concerns, Russia’s association with Pakistan has kept expanding and growing. Before the Dec 27 meeting, the last salvo in this regard was fired by the Russian Special envoy on Afghanistan who stated at the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process Meeting in Amritsar on 4th Dec, 2016 that allegations by India and Afghanistan against Pakistan of providing sanctuaries to and supporting terrorists are baseless. This intemperate assertion was preceded by Russian military supplies to Pakistan and joint military exercises just ten days after the Uri attack by terrorists supported and aided by Pakistan army and its spy agency ISI. All this gets compounded by Russia’s participation in CPEC. If EEU were to merge with CPEC as is being reported, India’s association with EEU on which work has been going on for the last more than a year will become untenable.India needs to factor these developments in its policy formulation. While discussions with Russia to strengthen, as far as possible, the partnership, particularly in sectors of oil and gas, nuclear energy, defense etc should continue, it is clear beyond any shadow of doubt that Russia has decided to throw in its lot surely and irrevocably with China and Pakistan without being mindful of India’s security concerns and sensitivities. Russia as India’s ‘’special and privileged strategic partner” will need to assess for itself as to how its actions will impact upon the future course of Russia-India ties and on Russia itself.Read |