'[Black money] is gonna return to the same amount... There are loopholes. In India, there is a loophole for everything.'

by

Kaytie Nielsen

With almost all of the recalled notes now accounted for, it seems that those with black money either deposited their cash honestly, risking investigation from tax authorities and possible prosecution, or they invented more creative ways to disappear their untaxed wealth.

Disposing of cash, quickly

"As far as my business is concerned, we were never affected, nor are we going to be affected," says Sunil*, a young businessman with garment factories on the suburb of outside of New Delhi. Though he had stored hundreds of thousands of rupees in untaxed cash, he claims demonetisation left him without any significant losses.

He contacted his suppliers and purchased fabrics in advance, all in 500 and 1,000 rupee notes worth $7.4 and $14.8 respectively. He said that for him, this was "the main source of getting rid of old currency notes".

Uraaj*, a casino manager who was sitting on a substantial stack of untaxed cash, says he paid the trusted members of his house staff six months in advance as one way to dispose of his money.

"People who already had [film] projects lined up had a very good opportunity to get rid of their old notes," claims Baijal. "They paid their crew for projects that were still to happen in the cash they had lying around."

Suyash Rai, a Senior Consultant at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy or NIPFP, says that this method of laundering cash is so widespread because "90 percent of employment is in the informal sector".

Additionally, he argues that most of these labourers would not report their employers.

"You have a person whose entire livelihood is dependent on this business. Do you think that they really want it to shut down? No. That’s the reality of India. That’s the way things work. The government should have known that’s the way things work and responded accordingly."

Some people seized the opportunity to pay off debts in cash. Ramya Pothuri, a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Mumbai, had not received payment for months from the restaurant where she performs weekly. After demonetisation, the restaurant manager "dumped 40K on [her]" in old notes.

Other black money hoarders paid professionals to change their currency. Ashish*, who works for a political party, claimed he sent 3 million rupees to his contact within a bank, who exchanged the currency for a 35 percent commission.

The poor suffer more than the rich

"From more than 23,000 tax raids conducted [since 2006], if you put all the data together, what you find is that less than 5 percent [of undisclosed income] is actually in cash form. All other parts are in the form of a house, or gold, or an offshore account, or shares held through another person," Suyash Rai, from the NIPFP, explains.

The difficulty of withdrawing cash also affected her family. She says her father fell sick after waiting for hours in an ATM line. One day, when she ran out of cash and couldn’t withdraw any more, she and her three-year-old daughter went hungry.

This persistent faith in authority is ironically pervasive among those most badly affected by demonetisation.

She is saving up for a house, but she couldn’t make payments to the builder because he was demanding cash. She expects that he has long been a black money hoarder, but that he will not suffer from demonetisation.

"He has lots of cash," she says. "But he will have people to deposit it for him."

"[Black money] is gonna return to the same amount," states Sunil, the businessman. "There are loopholes. In India, there is a loophole for everything."