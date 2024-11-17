What's new

How I got scammed by a telecaller - real incident

Skimming

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 7, 2022
Messages
1,282
Reaction score
-12
Country
India
Location
India
How I got scammed by a telecaller - real incident

I was desperately seeking part-time job. Hence I was Googling for job sites. That's how the scammer must have got my number.

He called me to ask if I wanted a part-time job. Then he gave a simple task of giving ratings to resorts and sending the screenshot as evidence of completing the task. He credited 150 INR to my bank account for three tasks. He continued giving more tasks. In between he gave the task related to stuff like trading, stocks, cryptocurrency, etc. For that I had to invest money. By the way I am illiterate in stuff like trading, stocks, cryptocurrency, etc. I invested 2000/3000 INR. I made the payment through PhonePe. Initially he gained my trust and confidence by giving a returns of roughly 1000 INR (in addition to that 2000/3000 I had invested). This too was credited to my bank account. For next task the scammer asked me to choose another investment scheme from the options of roughly 6000 INR, 12,000 INR, 18,000 INR and so on upto roughly 50,000 INR. This time I chose the option of 6000 INR. After a while the scammer started asking further 18,000 INR to recover previous investment of 6000 INR. I couldn't pay even if I wanted to as I didn't have that much money. The scammer attempted to smoothly and sweetly talk me into giving more money but I didn't have. After deducting 1000 INR (due to earlier returns) the net loss comes to roughly 4000-4500 INR.

FB_IMG_1729094569876.jpg
 
.

Similar threads

hatehs
27-year-old RISHABH SHARMA goes from vegetable vendor to cyber scammer, earns Rs 21 crore in just 6 months by SCAMMING
Replies
6
Views
603
Fish
Fish
StraightEdge
Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History
2 3
Replies
38
Views
4K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Imran Khan
Why The Bangladesh Story Is Going Awry
Replies
0
Views
510
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
hatehs
“I will not leave Islam even if I am killed. At least I will die in faith.” - A Hindu Man’s Journey To Islam: Family Torture and Police Harassment
Replies
1
Views
525
Areesh
Areesh
Goritoes
  • Locked
Did I just get scammed for 400$ ?
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
6K
SQ8
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom