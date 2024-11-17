How I got scammed by a telecaller - real incident

I was desperately seeking part-time job. Hence I was Googling for job sites. That's how the scammer must have got my number.He called me to ask if I wanted a part-time job. Then he gave a simple task of giving ratings to resorts and sending the screenshot as evidence of completing the task. He credited 150 INR to my bank account for three tasks. He continued giving more tasks. In between he gave the task related to stuff like trading, stocks, cryptocurrency, etc. For that I had to invest money. By the way I am illiterate in stuff like trading, stocks, cryptocurrency, etc. I invested 2000/3000 INR. I made the payment through PhonePe. Initially he gained my trust and confidence by giving a returns of roughly 1000 INR (in addition to that 2000/3000 I had invested). This too was credited to my bank account. For next task the scammer asked me to choose another investment scheme from the options of roughly 6000 INR, 12,000 INR, 18,000 INR and so on upto roughly 50,000 INR. This time I chose the option of 6000 INR. After a while the scammer started asking further 18,000 INR to recover previous investment of 6000 INR. I couldn't pay even if I wanted to as I didn't have that much money. The scammer attempted to smoothly and sweetly talk me into giving more money but I didn't have. After deducting 1000 INR (due to earlier returns) the net loss comes to roughly 4000-4500 INR.