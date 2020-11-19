What's new

[HISTORIC DAY] TODAY NOV 19, CHINA AMENDMENTS THEIR NEW DEFENCE LAW !! TO PROTECT OVERSEAS INTERESTS

China Mulls Defence Law Amendments amid Profound Changes in The World
By Liu Xuanzun and Liu Caiyu Source: Global Times Published: 2020/10/22 21:04:28



Threats to development interests added as reasons for defense mobilization

4cd54b05-c58d-4dfa-92c9-1ef8ea93c1ca.jpg

Making their debut in the general public for the first time, DF-17 missiles join the National Day parade held in Beijing on October 1, 2019. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT

China is mulling amendments to its Law on National Defence amid profound changes in the world over the past two decades by adding key formulations, including threats to the country's development interests, as reasons for defense mobilization, and involvement in global security governance.

With China's development interests growing alongside the country's peaceful development, it has more and more overseas interests, including strategic transport lanes and Chinese citizens overseas and investments, which could be vulnerable to terrorism, regional instabilities as well as hostile attacks and lockdowns, with the proposed law amendments aiming to work in tandem with military reform to ensure China's peaceful development and growing interests around the world have the backing of defense forces when needed, analysts said on Thursday.

The amendment draft to the Law on National Defence was released on the website of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Wednesday, soliciting opinions from the general public from Wednesday to November 19, after the draft was deliberated by the NPC Standing Committee at a plenary session in Beijing. General Wei Fenghe, a Central Military Commission (CMC) member, a State Councilor and the Minister of National Defense, explained the draft in detail, media reported on Wednesday.

Wei said that the current Law on National Defense, which came into effect in 1997, cannot fully adapt to new missions and the requirements for the development of national defense and the Chinese military; therefore, it needs to be amended.

The world's strategic situation has undergone profound changes over the last 20 years, as the world has seen international strategic competition on the rise, continually increasing global and regional security issues, non-stop armed conflicts and regional warfare, and increasingly obvious instability and uncertainty in international security, Wei said.

Wei also noted that China is in a key period of strategic opportunity for development and is facing even more complicated security threats and challenges.

The draft amendment states that when China's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and security and development interests are under threat, the country can conduct nationwide or local defense mobilization. The "development interests" part is a new addition to the current law.

China's development interests mainly involve two aspects; that is, domestic and overseas, Xu Guangyu, a senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Domestic development interests include the likes of economical operation, and if these normal activities are contained or sabotaged by external forces by, for example, severe trade blockades, it should be viewed as a serious threat, Xu said.

Overseas development interests include China's overseas economic activities including investments and cooperation, such as China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. China will need to make countermeasures if these operations are intentionally blocked by regional warfare or lockdowns, Xu said.

China's domestic development relies on overseas transport lanes for trade and energy supplies, and China now has a large number of investments overseas, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Thursday.


6fed3ae2-b79e-42f5-8fe7-6e96963976dd.jpeg

Two Su-35 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber fly in formation on May 11, 2018. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China's island of Taiwan on Friday. Su-35 fighter jets flew over the Bashi Channel in formation with the H-6Ks for the first time, which marks a new breakthrough in island patrol patterns, said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA air force.Photo:China Military


The draft amendment's addition of "development interest" threats stresses the protection of the overseas transport lanes and overseas Chinese investments that could be vulnerable to terrorism, regional instabilities and hostile attacks and lockdowns, the experts said.

Under the current situation, in which the US is eyeing to rally its so-called allies to contain China's development in many ways, including militarily, having a legal basis to counter threats has significant meaning, analysts said.

Xu said that China's defense mobilization will be on a reciprocal basis. Only when the opponent adopts war-like measures will China counter with its own military measures.

In another proposed addition to the law, the draft amendment said that China could use its armed forces to protect overseas Chinese citizens, organizations, units and facilities, thus safeguarding China's overseas interests, and participating in activities including UN peacekeeping missions, international rescues, maritime escorts, joint exercises and anti-terrorism operations following the basic rules of international relations based on the principles of the UN Charter.

If China's overseas interests are seriously threatened, China would be able to use its military capabilities to effectively safeguard its overseas citizens and organizations so the country's interests are not harmed, Song said.

China's military reform, latest national defense strategy, steadily increasing defense budget and the law amendment work in tandem to achieve this goal, analysts said.

China is eyeing to build a "deep-blue-water" navy, with observers naming aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships and large destroyers as key items in protecting China's overseas interests.

A third and much larger aircraft carrier is under construction in Shanghai, two Type 075 Amphibious Assault ships have been launched and a third under construction, and Eight Type 055 13,000 ton-class destroyers have either entered naval service, preparing for commissioning, or undergoing sea trials, reports said. Another type of more powerful amphibious assault ship, the Type 076, which could feature electromagnetic catapults to launch fixed-wing stealth armed reconnaissance drones, is also under development, foreign reports said.

The draft amendment also states that China will participate in global security governance, join multilateral security talks and push for and set up a set of international rules that is widely accepted, fair and reasonable.

Xu said that such kind of rules are needed as China's economic capacity and global influence grows while having so many connections to other parts of the world at the same time. China also represents many other developing countries that have their own interests to safeguard themselves but do not have loud enough voices to speak for themselves.

Under the amended law, China could send more troops overseas to participate in the likes of UN peacekeeping, anti-piracy, and anti-terrorism operations, Xu predicted.

cc89f6d7-543a-42bb-b070-e9c997dd6718.jpeg

Vessels in the Taiwan Straits, July 20, 2017. /CGTN Photo

New battlefields

Besides border, maritime and air defense, the draft amendment also states that China should take necessary measures to safeguard activities, assets and other interests in other key security fields including outer space, electromagnetic space and networks.

Beijing-based military expert Li Jie told the Global Times on Thursday that the US and its so-called allies have been attempting to contain China not only in traditional defense approaches, but also new (and less visible) fields such as space and networks.

These fields could become "new battlefields" where no bullet is fired, but gaining superiority in them will hold significant advantages in traditional defense fields by winning the war of information, analysts said.

The draft revisions also aim to make Chinese military service a profession revered by the whole of society, which analysts said will guarantee that they better accomplish missions in emergencies, war and occasions in which national sovereignty, security and development interests are being harmed.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1204388.shtml


This is a HISTORIC DAY for China and All Chinese people :tup:

So with this New Defence Law, China will send their Military Expeditionary Forces if :

1. Some Random country trying to block Malacca Smstrait or other strategically choke point for Chinese bound Ships.
2. Some Rebels, terrorist or Random country trying to threaten Chinese Overseas Investment, Facility & Factory.
3. Some Random terrorist or country trying to threaten the Safety of Overseas Chinese people.


This show China Military and Naval Power will become more active in order to Guard their Overseas Interests
 
atan651 said:
Yes and get rid of that silly and outdated No-First-Use nuclear policy!
Click to expand...

China future main threat, if some random countries have rogue leader threaten to grab Chinese Overseas Factories & Investments, and also threaten the safety of Overseas Chinese people.

And with this NEW DEFENCE LAW, under their Constitution they can send Armed Forces to tackle the problem
China also Building much more Warships to support this New Defence Law.








This is the 14th Five year Plan of China's Navy Buildup (2020-2025)
pop3's info 2020-11-14.png

448452e4ly1gkq4067c91j21w00u0e82.jpg

448452e4ly1gkq406wclkj21w00u07wj.jpg

614afb91gy1ghefou7vkaj21900u0gt7.jpg

614afb91gy1ghefot87g0j21900u0tf4.jpg

7f7cadddly1ge3q0de9j4j21900s444x.jpg

Screenshot_20201119-181526_Gallery.jpg

They will build 8 unit Type 075 40,000 Tonnes LHD.
16 Unit Type 055 13,000 Tonnes Cruiser.
20 more unit Type 054A Frigate.
26 more unit Type 056A Corvette.

More Aircraft Carriers, Type 076 65,000 Tonnes LHA, More 071 25,000 Tonnes LPD, More 052D Destroyer, and Type 054B Heavy Frigate.

And they want to do all of that with only less than 5 year. CRAZY !! :hitwall:










Cannot wait to see THE MOST POWERFUL DESTROYER Patrolling Far Seas to Protect Overseas Chinese Interests and The Safety of Overseas Chinese People

What a beauty :smitten:

微信图片_20200913183648.jpg

微信图片_20200913183656.jpg

微信图片_20200602233544.jpg

微信图片_20200602233540.jpg

EakRwQ-U0AANCQS.jpeg
 
shi12jun said:
Five years later, China's military power is rapidly increasing. In 2025, China will have 4 aircraft carriers participating in the battle. With hundreds of advanced warships, it's time to go out.
Click to expand...

And don't forget about 8 Type 075 40,000 Tonnes Assault Carrier, 12 Type 071 25,000 Tonnes LPD, Type 076 65,000 Tonnes LHA in 2025..

Years of Hardwork and building, they did it for ONE reason..Today, they reveal it.

Never UNDERESTIMATE the Spirit and will of Chinese people, Descendant of The Dragon :coffee:
 
Just to clarify.. is it "overseas Chinese people"(race/ethnic) or "overseas Chinese citizens"...?
 
.
Whizzack said:
Just to clarify.. is it "overseas Chinese people"(race/ethnic) or "overseas Chinese citizens"...?
Click to expand...

Read the news carefully..


Anyway, if something like racial riot attack toward Chinese people..Those rioters don't Differentiate between Overseas Chinese Citizen or Overseas Chinese Ethnic.

That's the Grey area :coffee: Where China can say their "Development interests" got threaten
 
Daniel808 said:
Read the news carefully..


Anyway, if something like racial riot attack toward Chinese people..Those rioters don't Differentiate between Overseas Chinese Citizen or Overseas Chinese Ethnic.

That's the Grey area :coffee: Where China can say their "Development interests" got threaten
Click to expand...

The article says overseas Chinese citizens.. but your comment says overseas Chinese people.. that's a whole world of difference there.. there's nothing "grey" in it..
 
.
Whizzack said:
The article says overseas Chinese citizens.. but your comment says overseas Chinese people.. that's a whole world of difference there.. there's nothing "grey" in it..
Click to expand...
Most of his threads are craps, just read it for fun, hes one of the best entertainers, bro :pop:
 
.
Whizzack said:
The article says overseas Chinese citizens.. but your comment says overseas Chinese people.. that's a whole world of difference there.. there's nothing "grey" in it..
Click to expand...

People mean citizen too :D

Anyway still..

If something like racial riot attack toward Chinese people..Those rioters don't Differentiate between Overseas Chinese Citizen or Overseas Chinese Ethnic.

That's the Grey area :coffee: Where China can say their "Development interests" got threaten
Viva_Viet said:
Most of his threads are craps, just read it for fun, hes one of the best entertainers, bro :pop:
Click to expand...

That's my purpose, and if you and your same troller said that. That's mean I'm win and my thread hit the purpose :D

If @Kai Liu, @TaiShang or @shi12jun who said that. Then I need to re-examine my threads :rofl: But looks like, they are likes my threads
 
Daniel808 said:
If @Kai Liu, @TaiShang or @shi12jun who said that. Then I need to re-examine my threads :rofl: But looks like, they are likes my threads
Click to expand...
They r so sad when BKAV cameras kick Hikvision spy cam out of EU-US markets now, so they r not interested in talking BS, bro .

CN is only at making cheap propaganda when they cant even sell a single good cam to US-EU Govt :laugh:
 
Daniel808 said:
If something like racial riot attack toward Chinese people..Those rioters don't Differentiate between Overseas Chinese Citizen or Overseas Chinese Ethnic.
Click to expand...

Well.. ok, then let me rephrase the question... let's say there's a riot overseas, and the local ethnic Chinese (citizens of that country) got hurt... but no PRC citizens were there or affected, would the PRC then intervene militarily as per this law...?
 
.
Whizzack said:
Well.. ok, then let me rephrase the question... let's say there's a riot overseas, and the local ethnic Chinese (citizens of that country) got hurt... but no PRC citizens were there or affected, would the PRC then intervene militarily as per this law...?
Click to expand...

Non-citizen are not the responsibility of the Chinese government. But it is possible China will introduce legislature granting oversea Chinese secondary citizenship much the same way Britain has national overseas passport. The last proposal was too broad and too preferential.
 
.
Whizzack said:
Well.. ok, then let me rephrase the question... let's say there's a riot overseas, and the local ethnic Chinese (citizens of that country) got hurt... but no PRC citizens were there or affected, would the PRC then intervene militarily as per this law...?
Click to expand...

Like I said before, this "Overseas Development Interests" clause is a really Grey Area.

Okay like you said, in one random country there is an Anti-Chinese riot. But luckily there is not even a single Overseas Chinese Citizen unharmed (Even I highly highly doubt about that, because that rioters definetly will not asking for passport before doing that barbaric act) :tsk:

But how can you know, those rioters will not burnt any Chinese Investments Facilities or Chinese companies Factories, or even not a single shop of Overseas Chinese Citizen owned looted/burned ?

That's what the Grey area I mean. How can you Guarantee, China's Government doesn't see that Anti-Chinese Riot as a "Threat" to their Overseas Interests ?

If China's overseas interests are seriously threatened, China would be able to use its military capabilities to effectively safeguard its overseas interests.
https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1204388.shtml


That's the Culture of Chinese people.
Talk 1% do 100%. Not the other way around like some troller in here, barking 99% but only do 1%.


Remember the Malay Incident in 2015?

When some Pro Government Malay Radicals threatening to raid Petaling Street Chinatown in KL (Like Glodok Area in Jakarta).

The day before the planned raid, The Chinese Ambassador Come to Petaling street and made a statement to Support Overseas Chinese Ethnic there and Condemn/Criticize Racism & Extremism in Malaysia.

Make Malaysia Govt at that time panic, and forced their own supporters to cancel the raid night before the raid planned.

The Malay Govt than called the Ambassador. But China Govt stand with Overseas Chinese Ethnic in Malaysia, and Supporting the incident. Even condemn and remind Malaysia Govt to maintain the national unity & ethnic harmony :D

https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN0RS0V520150928
 
China needs to develop ASAT and SAT weapons. And program them to take out every enemy SAT if a conflict starts. Mass produce these like 10000 yuan drones.
 
