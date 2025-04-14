HEGSETH WARNS: CHINA could DESTROY ALL US aircraft carriers in just 20 MINUTES

A increasing anxiety inside the defense establishment over the rapid developments in Chinese military technology especially hypersonic missiles, is highlighted by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recent warning that China might potentially destroy all US aircraft carriers in about 20 minutes, significant concerns are brought up by this assessment regarding the strategic balance of power in the Indo Pacific area as well as the future of naval warfare. Long regarded as the backbone of American military projection, aircraft carriers may be more vulnerable than ever in the face of these new dangers.The main focus of Hegseth warning is Chinese development and use of hypersonic weapons, because of their extraordinary mobility and ability to travel at speeds more than Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound), these missiles are very challenging for current missile defense systems to intercept, their agility and speed drastically cut down on the amount of time available for defensive actions, which could overwhelm conventional naval defense, The US military spending objectives and strategic doctrines need to be reassessed in light of this development.American military strategy and foreign policy would be badly impacted by Chinese ability to destroy American aircraft carriers in a matter of minutes with the potential to project military might and uphold stability in a variety of global locations, aircraft carriers have long been seen as emblems of American strength and influence, it might damage American credibility and give China more chances to increase its influence if these assets become more and more vulnerable.China is attempting to challenge U.S dominance in the Indo-Pacific area by investing in hypersonic weapons as part of a larger military modernization effort, advanced submarines anti-ship missiles and cyberwarfare capabilities are all part of this effort, which aims to build a multi-layered defense that can destroy or dissuade possible enemies, the emphasis on anti-access/area denial A2/AD weapons is a reflection of Chinese strategic goal of restricting the freedom of movement of American forces in the region.In response to these challenges the US military is investing in its own programs for hypersonic weapons and creating new defensive technologies, the Missile Defense Agency is also developing space-based sensors that can provide early warning of missile launches, allowing defenders more time to react and the US Navy is pursuing directed energy weapons, like lasers that may be able to intercept hypersonic missiles, the safety of American personnel and the preservation of a credible deterrent depend on these initiatives.The circumstance shows how crucial it is to keep a robust and cutting edge military that can thwart aggression and protect American interests, this calls for a dedication to innovation, training and strategic thinking in addition to investments in state of the art weaponry, in order to handle the changing threats from China and other possible enemies, United States needs to modify its military posture.It is crucial to refrain from exaggeration or alarmism, even while the threat posed by Chinese hypersonic missiles is serious, in other domains, like air power, cyberwarfare and nuclear submarines, the U.S military continues to have considerable advantages, the secret is to keep a military force that is diverse, well-balanced and capable of handling a variety of threats, in order to guarantee that the United States maintains its position as the leading military power in the twenty-first century, Hegseth warning functions as a call to action, imploring decision-makers and military commanders to take the required actions.