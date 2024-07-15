What's new

Heavy rains kill at least 35 in eastern Afghanistan:

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,927
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Heavy rains kill at least 35 in eastern Afghanistan: official

AFP
July 15, 2024

15222756262d1fc.jpg



KABUL: At least 35 people were killed and 230 injured on Monday after heavy rain in eastern Afghanistan, a local official said.

“On Monday evening, rain caused by thunderstorms killed 35 people and injured 230 others in Jalalabad and certain districts of Nangarhar” province, Quraishi Badloon, head of the department of information and culture, told AFP.

The casualties were caused by heavy storms and rains that collapsed trees, walls and roofs of people’s houses, Badloon said.

“There is a possibility that casualties might rise,” he went on, adding that the wounded as well as victims’ bodies were brought to Nangarhar regional hospital and Fatima-tul-Zahra hospital.

Images shared by Badloon’s department showed medical personnel wearing white and blue uniforms giving treatment to the wounded.

“We share the grief of the families of the victims,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government.

“The relevant institutions of the Islamic Emirate have been directed to go to the affected areas as soon as possible,” Mujahid wrote on X, adding they would provide shelter, food and medicine to displaced families.

The tragedy comes after flash floods killed hundreds of people in Afghanistan in May and swamped agricultural lands in the country, where 80 percent of the population depends on farming to survive.

Among the poorest countries in the world, Afghanistan is particularly exposed to the effects of climate change.

This year, it saw an unusually wet spring after an extremely dry winter.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
667
Jango
Jango
ghazi52
Pakistan Flood News - 2024
Replies
3
Views
940
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Several killed in suicide attack on Afghan Shia mosque:
Replies
2
Views
480
PakAlp
PakAlp
ghazi52
Afghanistan earthquakes kill 2,053, Taliban say, as death toll spikes
Replies
2
Views
540
El Sidd
El Sidd
ghazi52
At least 16 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast
Replies
0
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom