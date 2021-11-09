What's new

Heavy Industries Taxila

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,673
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
HEAVY INDUSTRIES TAXILA

HIT is Part of Pakistan’s premier Defence Industry which was established in early 70s with an objective of rebuilding the existing tanks. Over the last four decades it has evolved into a large Military Industrial base and currently involved in manufacturing and rebuild of hi-tech equipment like Tanks, APCs, Guns and other security related equipment including security vehicles. Presently it comprises of Six production units, an in-house development and component manufacturing facility and a leading Research and Development Center.

Tremendous efforts are being undertaken to achieve our Motto, “Strength Through Self Reliance”, by investing in Human Resource and Infra Structural developments. We pay special attention to quality assurance and absorption of modern technology through innovation and robust Research and Development process.

We also take pride in our international collaboration with some of the leading countries around the globe.

Tank Al-Khalid, The Pride of Pakistan , is our flagship product which is recognized worldwide and forms the back bone of Pakistan Army’s mechanised force. Besides tanks our product range is comprehensively depicted on our website. Objectives of HIT are summarized as:-

  • Manufacture, Rebuild, upgrade & develop Tanks, Tank Guns, APC’s & other related equipment.
  • Utilize surplus capacity of factories to meet the requirements of civil sector & friendly countries.
  • Undertake joint ventures & commercial activities with friendly countries and encourage transfer of technology.
 
1636473952904.png




1636473979068.png




1636474027660.png




1636474067896.png
 
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

COAS was briefed about HIT capabilities, progress of ongoing projects & recently undertaken Balancing, Modernisation & Revamping (BMR) measures for HIT production units...


1636476061151.png




1636476085502.png




1636476109892.png




1636476127433.png




1636476152757.png




1636476173315.png
 
HIT ORGANIZATION


HIT is governed through a board, headed by Chairman HITB. The Board comprising of five members, Member Production Control (MPC), Member Project Planning (MPP), Member Finance (MF), Member Ministerial Coordination (MMC) and Member Private (MP). HIT Board runs HIT on sound administrative and management techniques to efficiently meet the requirements of Defence Production.

HIT Headquarters comprise of following Main Directorates:-
  1. Technical Directorate
  2. Budget Directorate
  3. Procurement Directorate
  4. Commercial Directorate
  5. Administration Directorate / Security Directorate


1636502452502.png





  • Tank manufacturing factory was established in Jan 1992 with a view to create indigenous tank manufacturing capabilities in Pakistan. It consists of generic facilities of fabrication and assembling. The factory also undertakes projects of discrete armoring of vehicles.
  • The factory has to its credit the manufacturing of tanksT-69IIMP, T-85IIAP, Al Khalid and Armored Recovery Vehicle W-653. Presently, the factory is manufacturing tank Al Khalid-1 and Armored Security Vehicle PROTECTOR.
 
HEAVY REBUILD FACTORY (T-SERIES)

It is designed to rebuild and modernize Tanks / ARVs of Chinese / East European origin. With its vast experience and expertise, factory has contributed immensely in achieving self-reliance with high quality and cost effective products exceeding productivity beyond its designed capacity.

HRF (T) has always played a pivotal role in providing technical support to Pakistan Army for the last many decades. In view of the technical and professional skills of its qualified and dedicated manpower HRF (T) had the unique honour of transforming the originally established set up into a number of rebuild, manufacture and development enterprises. Resultantly HRF (T) became the mother project to serve as the foundation stone for the establishment of Heavy Industries Taxila.

HRF (T) over the years has enriched itself with the technical skills which are evident from the versatility of its products being produced for its users. The latest product to roll out is tank Al-Zarrar. HRF (T) supports the Pakistan's Armoured Formations technically and on ground in the field and at the base repair level.
 
APC MANUFACTURING FACTORY

1636507565209.png


The most famous M113 Family of Vehicles are manufactured in this factory using state of the art CNC machines, CAD/CAM system and manufacturing technology unique in the world on MIG and TIG aluminum welding, radiographic inspection, chemical cleaning, coating and painting according to military specifications.

APC Factory desgine and manufacure following Products:

  • Defence Products (APC Talha, Command Vehicle 'Sakb', Logistic Vehicle 'Al Qaswa', Armoured Recovery Vehicle (ARV) 'Al Hadeed')
  • Commercial Products (APC Talha (Commercial Version with Turret and Add on Armour), Armoured Guard Post (AGP) 'Aahan' (Single & Double men) with Turret, Armoured Security Vehicle ASV Mohafiz-II on Land Rover Chassis, ASV Mohafiz-III (Protector B-7 Level, Bullet Proof Rostrum, Bullet Proof Screen)
  • Joint Venture Products (ASV Dragoon, ASV Mohafiz-IV (Interceptor B-6 Level))
 
GUN MANUFACTURING FACTORY

1636508947927.png


GUN Factory has the capability of producing barrels ranging from 105mm to 203mm caliber. It has a long standing experience in manufacture of 105mm Gun barrel for upgraded T-59 & T-69 II MP tanks and 125mm Guns / Barrels for the ongoing programmes of Tank Al-Khalid and Al-Zarrar. The autofrettaged barrels are manufactured from very high quality Electro Slag Refined Steel.

Gun Factory is an ISO certified factory which was established during 1992. Initially only 105mm rifled bore tank gun barrel was machined in the factory but with enhancement of skill and absorption of modern state of the art technology Gun Factory is now capable to produce 125mm smooth bore autofrettaged chrome plated tank gun.
 
New Viper IFV under construction at HIT Taxila. The IFV is equipped with an x2 ATGMs and an unmanned, remote controlled turret for a 30mm main gun and 12.7mm Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS).
ISPR also disclosed that an indigenous towed 155mm artillery gun has been developed, as well as an indigenous Active Protection System (APS) for tanks and a remote weapons station.
Armoured Personnel Carriers are also being manufactured, rebuilt and upgraded.



1636647652568.png




1636647681493.png




1636647708639.png

.

1636647786398.png
 
The 155 is towed but looks like has semi mobility with motor to constantly move it’s position usually such guns can move 6-10 mph in cross country terrain

like Bofors and Turkish pantera
 
.,.,

President lauds HIT’s efforts to attain self-reliance in defence production​

ISPR says Alvi visited Heavy Industries Taxila where he was briefed on technical capabilities, production activities

News Desk
December 13, 2022

president arif alvi visited heavy industries taxila hit on tuesday photo ispr


President Arif Alvi visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Tuesday. PHOTO: ISPR


President Arif Alvi visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Tuesday and applauded its efforts to attain self-reliance through indigenisation, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the president was briefed on HIT’s technical capabilities, production activities, indigenisation efforts, major Research and Development (R&D) projects and recently undertaken initiatives to improve the industry’s efficiency.

President Alvi visited various factories and witnessed work on ongoing projects. “The President took keen interest in ongoing R&D projects including Bullet Proofing and IED protection of Military Vehicles and manufacturing of tank and Artillery Gun barrels and systems,” the statement added.

He also hailed HIT’s efforts to acquire modern technologies for combat vehicles and systems.

“The President expressed his full confidence in capabilities of HIT and appreciated commitment of HIT to transform the organisation into a modern defence production establishment so as to adequately meet the requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in line with international standards,” said the military’s media wing.

Earlier on arrival, Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Chairman HIT, received the president.


https://twitter.com/x/status/1602655434288074752
 
President Dr. Arif Alvi inspecting Al-Khalid-1 Main Battle Tank during his visit to HIT, Taxila ..


1671054526885.png




1671054553177.png





1671054576322.png




Pakistan Strategic Forum
@ForumStrategic

VT-4 3rd Generation Main Battle Tank of Pakistan Army Armour Corps during manufacturing at HIT, Taxila


1671054596660.png





1671054614541.png
 
Last edited:
.,,..,.,
https://twitter.com/x/status/1602666167323299840

PA has currently has 570 VT4s on order of which -->
176 are being delivered fully assembled from China,
284 are being assembled using semi-complete kits in HIT,
and remaining 110 are being built using full assembly kits at HIT.
Additionally PA has 110 more VT4 planned...
which would be assembled using full assembly kits at HIT if the additional batch is ordered.
HIT is also working on a improved variant of AK1 with Chinese engine and transmission ,as well as, FY4 era to increase commonality between tanks.
 
,..,
HIT Viper IFV 11Ton 360HP armed with 30mm auto-cannon, RCWS 12.7mm & 2xAT-5B Konkurs-M ATGMs.
It has Tandem warhead – with extended explosive probe. Warhead penetration 800 mm vsRHA.
Protected by Sloped armour, advanced EO sensors & Optical suite.
New version to enter production.

FmhO1rEaUAAWjop



FmhPuNPakAIQwyc



FmhSiUhaYAEunLA
 

Similar threads

Windjammer
Poor Pakistan Producing Third Generation Tanks!
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
11K
syed_yusuf
syed_yusuf
The SC
Pakistan buys 679 Chinese VT4 tanks which will be assembled locally
Replies
0
Views
2K
The SC
The SC
beijingwalker
China outlines vision for ‘green aviation’ with NEV industry, C919 as models
Replies
0
Views
178
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Global Industrial Defence Solutions
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
8K
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
China NAND Technology Gap Narrows to Two Years With The Global Leader South Korea, Memory Semiconductors No Longer Safe
Replies
0
Views
124
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom