Heavy Industries Taxila - Weapons Guide and Specifications

Beskar

Beskar

I dedicate this thread to our Armed Forces and Defence Industries.

This thread now contains official specifications and product details from HIT which will serve as a reference to all Pakistani's discussing our weapons industry on the Internet. This thread will also help us update our articles on different encyclopedia's on the internet, such as Wikipedia etc. We have a world class defence industry but sadly not many of us are aware of their spectacular achievements and products.

Salutations to HIT for producing these high quality weapons and military equipment, indigenously. In order to ensure our safer tomorrow, they're busy developing and producing capable "Top of the line" weaponry and machinery for our armed forces.

This thread is now open for all members.
 
5cbbf449de75a38f4395349cd80c4457.jpg


Heavy Industries Taxila

BACKGROUND

The Heavy Industries Taxila was envisaged in the seventies and its first production unit i.e. Heavy Rebuild Factory (T-Series) went into production in 1980. This was followed in the early nineties by a number of other factories and today HIT has grown into a military industrial complex which conists of six major production units, support facilities and administrative establishments.

MISSION

- Manufacture tanks, Tank guns and armoured personal carriers.
- Rebuild and upgrade armoured vehicles.
- Development of armoured vehicles.
- Manufacture security equipment

ORGANIZATION

HIT is governed through a board and its headquarters comprise of following three main directorates:-

Technical Directorate
-This directorate controls the production, training and quality assurance.

Budget Marketing and Procurement Directorate
- This directorate plans and execute budget, procurement and conducts marketing sale (Export/Domestic) of HIT products

Administration Directorate
- This directorate controls the administrative facilities and personal management of HIT.

HEAVY REBUILD FACTORY T-SERIES

It is designed to rebuild and modernize Tanks/ARVs of Chinese/East European origin. With its vast experience and expertise, the factory has contributed immensely in achieving self-reliance with high quality and cost effective products exceeding productivity beyond its designed capacity.

HEAVY REBUILD FACTORY M-SERIES

Heavy Rebuild Factory (M-SERIES) has the expertise of carrying out quality rebuild of tracked vehicles of US origin. The experience acquired over the last decade is reflected in the standards achieved. The factory specializes in M1-113 Series vehicles which are given new life after rebuild strictly in accordance with OEM specifications.

APC FACTORY

The most famous M1-113 family of vehicles are manufactured in this factory using state-of-the-art CNC machines, CAD/CAM system and manufacturing unique in the world on MIG and TIG aluminium welding, radiographic inspection, chemical cleaning, coating and panting according to military specifications.

GUN FACTORY

Gun Factory has the capability of producing barrels ranging from 105mm to 203mm caliber. It has a long standing experience in manufacture of 105mm Gun barrel for upgraded T-59 & T-69-II MP tanks and 125mm Guns/Barrels for ongoing programmes of Tank Al-Khalid and Al-Zarar. The autofrettaged barrels and are manufactured from very high quality Electro Slag refined steel. Each barrel is processed through precision machining operations and subjected to stringent quality of control parameters.

TANK FACTORY

A modern outfit with latest tank manufacturing facilities which includes seven axis CNC machines for heavy duty flexible machining operations and a complete infrastructure for hull and turret manufacture.

DEVELOPMENT, ENGINEERING SUPPORT & COMPONENTS MANUFACTURER (DESCOM)

This production facility has been established to provide engineering support to all the factories of HIT. Equipped with CNC machines, it undertakes manufacture of components, assemblies, tolls, dies, gauges, and arranges development of spare parts through the vendor industry. It also provides repairs/maintenance support to machinery/Equipment installed in HIT.

Advance Armour Systems Research and Development and Integration and Information Centre (AARDIC)

- MAJOR OBJECTIVES -

1. Research, develop and integrate advance armour systems, and support indigenous development / production of high-tech systems.

2. Import deletion of assemblies and standalone systems through R&D and reverse engineering with in-house manufacture and in collaboration with local / foreign industries set up.

3. Carry out R&D in the field of advance armour systems.

4. Carry out limited manufacture to support R&D effort and also support the factories in manufacture of complex parts / systems.

5. To design and develop futuristic armour systems and technologies.

6. Carry out local development of high value systems:-

-Display all HIT products
-Maintain Central Data Bank of info on AFVs and its systems
-Maintain Central Briefing Room

7. Support Tank and APC rebuild mission of HIT in the field of following Advanced Armour Systems:-

-FCS/GCS
-TI/NVDs
-Mechatronics systems
-Hydraulic systems
-Optronics
-Electronics & Electrical sub systems
-Auxiliary systems (NBC, FESS, APU, Comm)

8. Support HIT in integration & Standardization of Advance Armour Systems

STATE-OF-THE-ART EQUIPMENT

1. Rapid Prototyping machines.
2. Metal and Vaccum Casting Machines.
3. 3D Scanning and Faro arm.
4. Plastic injection, Moulding Machines.
5. CAD/CAM/CAE software / Hardware with other allied accessories.
 
