"During 2015-16 twelve crore five lakh shares have been offered for buyback amounting to Rs 4,284 crore apart from Rs 981 crore as buyback plan, in all amounting to Rs 5,265 crore. This is what we have paid back to the government by offering 25 per cent of the equity capital," a company official said.

Speaking about the financial performance of the company for 2015-16, Raju said it recorded the highest ever turnover of Rs 16,736 crore and registered a growth of 7.14 per cent compared with the previous year.

He said the profit before tax of the company for the year was Rs 3288 crore, adding, against the target turnover of Rs 17,100 crore at the end of January 2017, the company has achieved sales of Rs 10,086 crore with a healthy profit of Rs 1,621 crore.