As per Government documents provided to Parliamentarians, Guided Pinaka Rocket has successfully hit targets at 75km in trials conducted on 24th Jan 2017. Earlier trials on 12th Jan 2017 saw Guided Pinaka Rocket hitting targets within range of 65km. The guided version of Pinaka Rocket incorporates Inertial Navigation Systems (INS)/ Global Positioning System (GPS) for the mid-course guidance with an accuracy of 60m to 80m at all ranges. In the recent trials conducted, the desired accuracy has been achieved. Two Regiments of Pinaka Unguided Version have already been inducted in Army. Current trials have been conducted for demonstrating the feasibility of the development of Guided Version of Pinaka Rocket using the same Launcher and Ammunition Configuration. NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form