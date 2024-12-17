جن کو یہ بلز ملے - اوور بلنگ کی سزا کسے ملے؟ The Supreme Court of Pakistan observed that while forwarding the Reference against Qazi F

جن کو یہ بلز ملے - اوور بلنگ کی سزا کسے ملے؟



The Supreme Court of Pakistan observed that while forwarding the Reference against Qazi Faez Isa, the President did not apply his mind. Did the “Brethren” judges applied honestly, judiciously and God fearing their mind while deliberating the justice? One can find answer to this million worth question out of a lot, from one a fortnight back a talk show participant saying “fact of the matter is that till today Sarena Isa does not hold money trail”.



2. Syed Badar Saeed, a senior writer and a highly educated intellectual recently in his article entitled اوور بلنگ کی سزا کسے ملے؟ covered up how hundreds visit the Federal Ombudsman Lahore Office against overbilling by Lesco.



3. The most interesting in his detailed article, at least for this old fool, is his mention that “under” Ombudsman Office the photocopier vendor keeps a pile of partially filled-up copies of Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Complaint Form. He used the word “under” which most apparently means adjacent to the Ombudsman office similarly as we see portable table of Forms fillers, copiers near the gate of NADRA, Passport, Ministry of Foreign Affairs camp offices.



4. The highly educated intellectual writer forgot to apply his mind on a most important point to ponder that the Federal Ombudsman’s Complaint Form is available at the Reception and is given to visiting complainants free, as to why then the Vendor on his expense kept a pile of copies thereof? The last I got a photocopy done in Pakistan was in 2018 @ Rs. 2 per copy.



5. The Federal Ombudsman was established in 1982 but started working in March 1983. This six months non-working period was spent on drafting and designing a wonderful complaint handling procedure ensuring it delivered true justice. Procedure included a Complaint Form WMS-A. From 1983 to 1992-93 I must have filed from 120-150 complaints my own, of larger community interest and of other illiterate labourers on my full expense. Not even once, not even once I remember the Office having asked me to submit Complaint Form WMS-A or copy of CNIC.



6. The decline of Federal Ombudsman started with Mr. Justice ® Usman Ali Shah, 3 staff cars!, taking oath resulting H.E Asif Ali Zardari during his first tenure showing his grave concern to the parliament on Federal Ombudsman having become, in his words, ineffective.



7. Once a Pakistani low paid labourer met with an incident here in Bahrain when his 2-3 fingers and throat came in the grip of a running machine. The local Dailies covered this incident front page, editorially advising to adopt more stringent measures for worksite accidents. Top level state medical attention saved his life leaving partial permanent disability. His condition was so bad that he had to be kept on floor motionless, given liquid food through pipe, unspeakable.



8. I visited him in the hospital. I typed his two complaints to the Federal Ombudsman, got those thumb impressed while he laid on floor motionless; one against OPF and the other against State Life. The response from the Federal Ombudsman Office needs a thought from those believing on humanity. Two separate letters directed the motionless man to make the “deficiencies” in his applications good adding failing which “adverse action may be taken”. Adverse action against a critically ill, then likely on death bed!!! What was that deficiency? Complaint Form WMS-A not attached with complaints.



9. The Ombudsman Procedure says the Government department concerned would respond to the Ombudsman on oath. I have till today in forty years not seen any affidavit (equal to complaint Form) from any Government response except for lies and day light lies.



10. As a taxpayer senior citizen for my future general information, I prayed the Office to be kind in letting me have a copy of said Rule allowing adverse action against a complainant in case of his non completing deficiency. I followed it for years never to get any response.



