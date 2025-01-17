What's new

'Gifts' by immigrants from Pakistan to India

@lulldapull should understand that the generations that had/has fond memories and nostalgia for the West Pakistan due to their earlier residence is dying out. So what does he talk about when he says, "These immigrants (settled in India) discuss West Punjab day-in and day-out!"?

Anyway coming to the topic. Below is the list of 'gifts' by immigrants from Pakistan settled in India.

* Diamond Comics: I think not just one of it's authors, the famous cartoonist, Pran but also the founders of the company were immigrants from Pakistan.

* Late former Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh: Needs no introduction.

Members should add if they know of other 'gifts' of erstwhile West Pakistan.

