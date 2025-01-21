General news & Affairs in Turkiye

A devastating fire broke out early on January 21, 2025, at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort, located in Bolu Province, Turkey. The blaze, which started around 3:27 AM local time, has resulted in the tragic loss of 10 lives and left 32 others injured.
Key Details of the Incident
- Fire Origin and Spread:
- The fire is believed to have originated in the restaurant area of the hotel and quickly spread throughout the building. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the wooden cladding of the 12-story hotel may have contributed to the rapid escalation of the flames.
- Casualties:
- Among the deceased, reports indicate that some individuals died after jumping from windows in a panic to escape the smoke and flames. Local authorities confirmed that there were 234 guests staying at the hotel at the time, with an occupancy rate of approximately 90% due to school holidays.
- Emergency Response:
- Emergency services responded promptly, deploying around 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances to the scene. Despite their efforts, firefighters faced challenges due to the hotel's location on a cliffside, which complicated access and firefighting operations.
- Investigation Launched:
- In light of the tragedy, Turkish authorities have assigned six prosecutors to investigate the cause of the fire. The health, interior, and culture ministers are expected to visit the site to assess the situation and provide support.
- Evacuations and Safety Measures:
- Other hotels in the vicinity were evacuated as a precautionary measure, with guests being relocated to nearby accommodations for their safety.
- Community Impact:
- The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised concerns about safety regulations in hotels, particularly those with wooden structures in high-risk areas like ski resorts.