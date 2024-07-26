General Mountain climbing

What's new

Pakistan Army commandos successfully rescued climbers from Holland, Singapore, and Ecuador who fell ill due to severe weather while attempting to summit K2. The climbers praised the swift response and medical aid provided by the Pakistan Army, crediting them with saving their lives. “We are grateful to the Pakistan Army for rescuing us in such dire circumstances,” one climber stated.


8:26 AM · Jul 25, 2024
 
