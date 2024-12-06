General America news, Discussions & Affairs

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California on December 5, 2024, prompting immediate tsunami warnings across the U.S. Pacific Coast. This seismic event has sent shockwaves through the region, affecting millions and raising concerns about potential coastal flooding.
Key Details of the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning
- Time and Location: The earthquake occurred at approximately 10:44 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located about 10 miles southwest of Scotia in Humboldt County, roughly 60 miles off the coast.
- Tsunami Warnings Issued: In the aftermath of the quake, the National Weather Service issued tsunami warnings for coastal areas from Davenport, California, to the Douglas/Lane county line in Oregon. Over 5 million residents were placed under these alerts, with emergency notifications urging people to "get away from coastal waters" due to the risk of significant inundation and strong currents.
- Cancellation of Warnings: Just before noon, the tsunami warning was lifted as assessments indicated that no significant tsunami threat existed for the affected areas. The National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that while the warning was warranted initially, it was safe for residents to return to coastal areas.
Community Response and ImpactThe earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning triggered widespread evacuations and precautionary measures:
- Evacuations: Local authorities issued evacuation orders for low-lying coastal areas, including parts of West Berkeley. The San Francisco Zoo evacuated guests and secured animals in response to the threat.
- Transportation Disruptions: The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system halted services through its underwater tunnel connecting San Francisco and Oakland as a precautionary measure.
- Public Safety Measures: The California Office of Emergency Services mobilized resources to manage the response efforts. Governor Gavin Newsom urged residents to follow guidance from local emergency responders.