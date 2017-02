It's been a while since we have air-to land nuclear capable cruise missiles. The ASMP/A is an improved version of the ASMP which entered in service in 1986.

We are soon going to massively invest in the deterrence to modernize it. Its budget will progressively increase from €3,5Bn to €6Bn a year in 2025. The investments will see the developments of a new class of SSBNs of the third generation,the development of a new version of the M51 SLBM,called M51.3,and see the development of a new nuclear capable cruise missile to replace the ASMP/A.

