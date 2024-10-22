Freelancing Hub Established in Gilgit-Baltistan's Darail Valley

The Pakistan Army, in collaboration with the Special Communications Organization (SCO), has established a freelancing hub at the Government Boys High School in Darail Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan. This initiative aims to enhance digital literacy and economic opportunities for local youth.
Key Features of the Freelancing Hub
- Educational Focus: The hub will provide training in online business, freelancing, and digital marketing, equipping students with essential skills for the digital economy.
- Community Impact: Local residents and youth have expressed gratitude for this initiative, viewing it as a significant step towards community development and empowerment.
- Showcasing Talent: The facility will enable students to present their projects on both national and international platforms, fostering a broader recognition of local talent.