Freelancing Hub Established in Gilgit-Baltistan's Darail Valley

The Pakistan Army, in collaboration with the Special Communications Organization (SCO), has established a freelancing hub at the Government Boys High School in Darail Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan. This initiative aims to enhance digital literacy and economic opportunities for local youth.

Key Features of the Freelancing Hub​

  • Educational Focus: The hub will provide training in online business, freelancing, and digital marketing, equipping students with essential skills for the digital economy.
  • Community Impact: Local residents and youth have expressed gratitude for this initiative, viewing it as a significant step towards community development and empowerment.
  • Showcasing Talent: The facility will enable students to present their projects on both national and international platforms, fostering a broader recognition of local talent.

Community Response​

Ehsanullah, the school principal, praised the initiative, stating that it represents a valuable addition to educational resources in the area. Local youth have also highlighted the importance of this hub in providing them with new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.This project underscores the military's active role in civilian development, particularly in remote areas like Gilgit-Baltistan, where access to digital education can significantly impact local economies and individual livelihoods.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1848622339400900866
 
