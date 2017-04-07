What's new

Five years on, Pakistan remembers Gayari tragedy

Five years on, Pakistan remembers Gayari tragedy


1377085-cymiutuiaqs-1491552498-752-640x480.jpg



Gayari tragedy’s fifth anniversary is being observed today to pay homage to the soldiers of the Pakistan Army, along with civilians who embraced martyrdom in a fatal avalanche in 2012.

C8wJOsuWsAIPAWE.jpg


One hundred and thirty five people, including 124 soldiers and 11 civilians were trapped under the snow at an altitude of about 13000 feet, near the Siachen Glacier region after an avalanche hit an army base in Gayari sector.

These brave men were silenced and buried under 70 feet of snow on the morning of April 7, 2012, making it the worst avalanche that the Pakistani military has ever experienced.

Today, on the fifth anniversary of the incident, people took to Twitter to remember the courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces with the hashtag, #Gyari and #GyariMartys trending across the country.

C8yH11zUMAAUwqB.jpg


After a year long search, former Chief of Army Staff General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani announced on October 3, 2013, that 133 bodies had been recovered. Kayani also said the entire nation stands by the armed forces of Pakistan in performing their sacred obligation of defence of the country.

He also thanked the nation for its prayers and complete support to the Pakistan Army.
 
C8wOTWHXsAAgBHP.jpg
 
 
2fc8c-sia1.jpg




363355-Siachentragedyphotoapp-1334176185-739-640x480.jpg




pak+army+shuhdaa.jpg
 
My prayers for the fallen brothers who valiantly served their nation and people. Gone but never forgotten.
 
Performed a small prayer for all the victim , so many young brave soldiers. Their bravery to serve the nation certainly is apperciated
 
My Salute to the brave sons of the soil. May ALLAH accept their sacrifices, bless their souls and raise their status in the Jannah. Ameen!
 
It was one of those tragedies that united the nation!! for weeks, people were following the news, hoping and praying that we can save some of our brothers there. Perhaps Allah had already chosen a better place for them.

May there soul rest in peace.
 
A tribute to the Martyrs of Gayari Avalanche, 10th anniversary

129 soldiers and 11 civilians were buried under 70ft of snow at an altitude of 14000 feet, near Siachen Glacier region after an avalanche hit a Pakistan Army base in Gayari sector...

1649335654141.png


Martyrs of Gayari Avalanche,

Eleven years ago on 7th April 2012

We pay tribute to the Martyrs of Gayari Avalanche,

129 soldiers and 11 civilians were buried under 70ft of snow at an altitude of 14,000 feet, near #Siachen Glacier region after an avalanche hit a Pakistan Army base in Gayari sector. These brave men were silenced and buried under 70 feet of snow on the morning of April 7, 2012, making it the worst avalanche that the Pakistani military has ever experienced. Today we remember these Heroes. We will never forget their sacrifices for the motherland.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1644273003910373381
 
Remembering Martyrs of Giyari Sector Avalanche.
129 soldiers and 11 civilians were buried under 70ft of snow at an altitude of 14,000 feet, near Siachen Glacier region after an avalanche hit a Pakistan Army base in Gayari sector.

FtIigM1acAEnAMs



The worst avalanche that the Pakistani military has ever experienced. Today we remember these Heroes. We will never forget their sacrifices for the motherland.

FtIisU8aMAAPPLi
 
Thirteen Years On: Pakistan Remembers Valiant Victims Of Gyari Tragedy

Gayari Tragedy’s 13th anniversary is being observed today to pay homage to the soldiers of the Pakistan army, along with civilians who embraced martyrdom in a fatal avalanche in 2012.

One hundred and forty people, including 129 soldiers and 11 civilians were trapped under the snow at an altitude of about 13000 feet, near the Siachen Glacier region after an avalanche hit an army base in Gayari sector.

Lieutenant colonel Tanveer was commanding the northern line infantry battalion on the Siachen Glacier while Major Zaka was also present with him.

These brave men were silenced and buried under 70 feet of snow on the morning of april 7, 2012, making it the worst avalanche that the Pakistani Military has ever experienced.

Yadghar-E-Shohada as a monument is erected on the highest peak of Siachen to remind us of these martyrs as living nations do not forget their men, who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1909155574366843060
 

